NEC Corporation of America Partnering with the State of Oregon and NASPO ValuePoint, Eases the Path to Cloud Communications for Public Sector Agencies

NEC Corporation of America Announces Participating Addendum in the State of Oregon

NEC Corporation of America (NEC), a leading provider and integrator of advanced IT, communications, and networking solutions announces the expansion of its supplier partnership with NASPO ValuePoint through a new Participating Addendum with the state of Oregon. This partnership eases the purchasing path of procurement for state, local, education and special district (SLED) agencies.

This consortium of procurement professionals from across the public sector assesses and evaluates potential vendors on behalf of government agencies. By earning a NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement award, NEC has demonstrated that it meets the standards set forth in the solicitation issued by the state of Utah for agencies looking to move communications into the cloud, providing services from integrated phone systems, video conferencing, messaging, virtual events, contact centers, and backup and disaster recovery - all with ease of deployment and management.

As government agencies continue to evolve and embrace cloud communications, they demand reliable, secure, and flexible solutions. NEC's innovative solutions and customizable approach improve the administrators' and users' experience, decrease IT costs, reduce risk, simplify technology management, and improve productivity.

"Our partnership ensures that the state of Oregon receives competitive pricing for a range of award-winning communication solutions that are scalable and customizable for state agencies, localities and education entities," said Lainey Gordon, Government & Education Vertical Practice Manager at NEC.

As a participant in the NASPO ValuePoint and the state of Oregon cooperative contract, government agencies are now empowered to attain NEC solutions with a simplified procurement process.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers' priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security, and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry's strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics, and technology solutions that unleash customers' productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today's most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $29.5 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

About NASPO and NASPO ValuePoint: The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO®) is a non-profit association made up of the directors of the central purchasing offices in each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the territories of the United States. Its cooperative purchasing division, NASPO ValuePoint®, facilitates cooperative public procurement solutions, using a Lead State ModelTM, to deliver competitively sourced contracts offering outstanding prices, favorable conditions, and value-added services.

