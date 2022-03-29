Mouser Electronics Named Distributor of the Year by Amphenol SV Microwave

Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, has been named 2021 Distributor of the Year by Amphenol SV Microwave, a leader in the radio frequency (RF)/microwave industry. Mouser offers a full line of Amphenol SV Microwave RF connectors and cable assemblies.
Mouser Electronics has been named 2021 Distributor of the Year by Amphenol SV Microwave, a leader in the radio frequency/microwave industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Distributor of the Year award recognizes Mouser and the team for excellent POS growth, teamwork and overall collaboration worldwide. SV Microwave also lauded Mouser for continued focus on marketing creativity and best-in-class business operations.
"We applaud the entire team at Mouser Electronics for their exceptional efforts in 2021," said Andrew Dinsdale, Director of Marketing, Amphenol SV Microwave. "Our two companies enjoy a successful, strategic business partnership, and we are pleased to award Mouser with this top distribution award."
"On behalf of the Mouser team, we are super excited to receive this global award and thank Amphenol SV Microwave for the tremendous honor," said Krystal Jackson, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "Amphenol SV Microwave is a valued partner, and we look forward to much continued success."
As a testament to their strong business partnership, Mouser has received numerous top awards over the last decade from Amphenol Corporation and its subsidiaries. In 2021, 2020, and 2019, Mouser received Amphenol Corporation's High Service Award for Digital Performance. Also in 2019, Mouser was awarded Distributor of the Year awards from Amphenol SV Microwave and Amphenol Industrial. In 2016, Amphenol SV Microwave presented Mouser with the Business Development Award. That same year, Mouser won Amphenol's Best Global Performance Award in conjunction with TTI, as well as Distributor of the Year from Amphenol Industrial, and in 2014, received Amphenol Corporation's Global Excellence Award. In 2013, Mouser was recognized with the Amphenol Corporation Global Partnership Award for Distributor Excellence, plus Distributor of the Year from Amphenol Industrial.
To learn more about the range of Amphenol SV Microwave products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/sv-microwave/.
As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.
Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.
About Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.
About Amphenol SV Microwave
Amphenol SV Microwave is a leader in the RF microwave industry. SV Microwave designs and manufactures RF connectors and cable assemblies. With over 40 years of proven performance, SV Microwave manufactures a very broad range of RF and microwave products that are used in the military, satellite, aerospace and telecommunication industries where performance, reliability and durability matter.
Trademarks
Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.
