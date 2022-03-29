CBL Properties Joins Over 2,000 CEOs in Major Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

CBL Properties CBL has joined the growing coalition of companies pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.
Over 2,000 CEOs have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™. By signing on to this commitment, CBL's CEO, Stephen Lebovitz, is pledging on behalf of himself and the company to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected.
"Enhancing our culture with a greater sense of inclusivity and belonging will help us strengthen CBL by attracting and retaining diverse team members," said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. "In September 2021, we partnered with Hinton & Company to advance our ESG and DEIB programs by working to develop a strategic roadmap to further these initiatives. To further illustrate our commitment to this work, I am proud to have signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge, joining thousands of other CEOs to advance DEIB in the workplace."
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The actions, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real life examples of open and transparent conversations to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces and communities.
Lebovitz added, "As shopping center owners and developers, our properties are a hub for community activity and that connection has always been a key ingredient to our success. The tools and resources the CEO Action Pledge provides will allow us to deepen that connection with not only our team members but with our customers."
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Proctor & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 states, and millions of employees globally.
About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™
CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known – and unsuccessful – actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.
About CBL Properties
Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market‑dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's owned and managed portfolio is comprised of 95 properties totaling 59.5 million square feet across 24 states, including 57 high-quality enclosed malls, outlet centers and lifestyle retail centers as well as more than 30 open-air centers and other assets. CBL seeks to continuously strengthen its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.
