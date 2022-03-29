Builders Makes $40,000 Contribution to the National African-American Insurance Association of Florida

Builders, a commercial insurance leader rated A by A.M. Best, today announced a $40,000 contribution to the National African-American Insurance Association (NAAIA) of Florida through its newly established "Built Strong" Scholarship Fund. The contribution will provide merit-based in-state Florida scholarships to Black/African American college students who exemplify strong leadership abilities and demonstrate interest in insurance and risk management careers.

Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2022, Builders has grown to exceed $1 billion in total assets with more than 150 employees and 350 agency locations across the nation. With its new "Built Strong" Scholarship Fund, Builders hopes to inspire more black students to pursue professional careers in insurance and risk management through this four-year contribution.

Antonio Barner, Builders' Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Strategy, will present the scholarship donation on March 30, 2022 at a Florida State University College of Business Risk Management & Insurance (RMI) event in Tallahassee, Florida. A Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, active Omega Psi Phi alumnus, mentor, and role model, Barner leads Builders' enhanced operating platform, optimizing processes and workflows and creating professional development pathways for Builders' employees and independent agent network.

"We are proud to partner with the National African-American Insurance Association of Florida on the inaugural donation of the ‘Built Strong' Scholarship Fund," said Todd Campbell, President and CEO of Builders. "As an Atlanta-based mid-sized mutual with a 30-year legacy of excellence, we are committed to diversity and inclusion in our organization and in the insurance industry at large. This scholarship fund is just part of the work we continue to do with the NAAIA and the Black/African American community."

"This gift from Builders will make a significant impact on the lives of talented, deserving students pursuing careers in insurance and risk management," said Jerald Tillman, NAAIA Founder. "According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current percentage of Black or African American employees in the insurance workforce is 13.2%, up from 9.0% in 2010. Through collaborative partnerships with companies like Builders, we can continue to increase insurance industry diversity and attract future leadership talent. Black student voices, skills and talent are truly needed in the insurance industry. Diverse business leadership translates into above average profits."

