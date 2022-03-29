Dalrada Announces JV With LogosAKF Offering ESG Compliance and Modernizing for Both Government and Commercial Facilities

In response to the immediate need for sustainable energy practices that modernize government and commercial buildings, Dalrada Energy Services (DES), a subsidiary of Dalrada Corporation DFCO "Dalrada"), proudly announces a strategic partnership with LogosAKF, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that is part of the federal Small Business Administration's Mentor Protégé Program. Through this partnership, LogosAKF is now a preferred distributor of Dalrada ESG solutions as well as the exclusive engineering and design partner for DES worldwide. Together, DES and LogosAKF provide ESG-compliant building engineering, design, and commissioning services with innovative green energy-focused products that produce significant cost savings.

The U.S. government has allocated $15 billion to modernize the Department of Veterans Affairs. Included in this is a total of $5 billion for modernizing federal building infrastructure to lower carbon emissions and reduce operational energy costs. The strategic partnership with LogosAKF allows DES to compete for these business opportunities.

Tom Giles, President of Dalrada Energy Services, states, "Dalrada Energy Services is proud to partner with LogosAKF. Dalrada is committed to improving the quality of life for future generations through innovations made in clean energy, technology, engineering, and health, and the strategic partnership between DES and LogosAKF will support this goal. Improving the quality of life for U.S. veterans in modernized care facilities, while saving the government a considerable amount in energy costs, is another important goal. It will also enable state and federal organizations to reinvest savings directly intended for veterans."

LogosAKF's services streamline building construction and renovation, resulting in 15%-40% energy savings. Recent LogosAKF energy related project success stories include:

A new commercial hospital design featuring a seven-story bed tower; medical office building housing the Cancer Center; a building for emergency care, ICU, surgical suites; and a central utility plant. The facility is certified LEED ® Gold.

Gold. A city-wide initiative in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with the goal of creating a Net Zero Energy (NZE) community by 2050 involved an energy-efficient community complex and school. This project currently includes energy modeling and 3,600 solar panels for renewable energy design for the building. Occupant comfort and health are incorporated into the design through daylighting, material selections, and indoor air quality. The building targets 60% on-site energy generation and is certified LEED® Platinum.

DES and LogosAKF are committed to implementing green energy innovations with a positive environmental impact. Providing LEED® engineering, design, and commissioning services for new and existing buildings, DES and LogosAKF utilize all rating systems at all levels of certification. Our combined products and services include:

Dalrada's Likido ® clean energy, high-efficiency heat pumps, chillers, and independent power generation fueled by alternative sustainable and renewable sources

clean energy, high-efficiency heat pumps, chillers, and independent power generation fueled by alternative sustainable and renewable sources Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) design and engineering services

Fire protection safety design and engineering services

Green energy audits and tax benefit assessments

Cost-reducing clean energy efficiency rebates and incentive programs

Air handling, HVAC re-zoning

On-site renewable energy generation

Power factor/peak demand reduction

Motor and phase controllers and capacitor banks

Water-saving and water treatment equipment and fixtures

Upgraded lighting and controls

Sustainable rooftop gardens with rainwater harvesting systems

As an ENERGY STAR Service and Certification Provider, LogosAKF is committed to improving the energy efficiency of U.S. buildings and industrial plants, benchmarking or certifying new or existing buildings with modernized, sustainable green energy solutions.

DES leads with disruptive advanced technology solutions to reduce time and expense to market for its clients, implementing long-term clean energy and sustainability initiatives while reducing the environmental impact of harmful carbon and greenhouse gas emissions.

Dalrada continuously creates innovative, impactful solutions to address the complex challenges of today and the future. For more information about Dalrada Energy Services, please visit www.Dalrada.com.

About LogosAKF

Maryland-based Logos BZ and New York-based AKF Group partnered to create a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) joint venture, LogosAKF, as part of the federal Small Business Administration's Mentor Protégé Program. Our principals, Charlie Malone, Louis Celli and Mitch Patterson have been serving the public and private sectors and advising executive stakeholders for more than three decades and have diverse backgrounds in healthcare design, healthcare planning, organizational transformation and optimization. The LogosAKF joint venture is committed to client-focused engineering and design leadership that helps imagine, create, and optimize energy efficiency in government and commercial buildings. Combined, LogosAKF has over 500 member employees across thirteen offices in the United States and Mexico.

About Dalrada (DFCO)

With perseverance, valor, dedication, and vision, Dalrada Corporation is dedicated to tackling worldwide challenges of today and tomorrow.

Dalrada is a global company that operates under the tenet of creating impactful innovations that matter for the world. The Company works continually to produce disruptive solutions that bridge the gap of accessibility and accelerate positive change for current and future generations.

Established in 1982, the Company has since grown its footprint to include the business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Each of Dalrada's subsidiaries actively produces affordable and accessible world-class solutions to global problems. For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com.

