Commercial Real Estate General Partners Raised More Capital in 2021 Using Juniper Square Digital Subscriptions

Fundraising success paired with investment manager insights into 2022 trends demonstrate the benefits of modernizing CRE investment management

Juniper Square, the leading provider of investment management solutions for commercial real estate (CRE), announced it has seen a consistent and substantial increase in funds raised by clients using its digital subscription tools. With $10.9 billion raised in 2021, this represents 272.5% more capital raised over the previous year through digital subscriptions. The total number of investor positions also grew year over year by 206.2%, the average check size increased to $197,729 from $162,594. Regardless of company size or investment vehicle used, GPs that used Juniper Square Digital Subscriptions raised more funds, faster than sponsors that did not.

"Customers who used Juniper Square Digital Subscriptions in 2021 raised more money from more investors than ever before," said Matt Lawson, chief marketing officer at Juniper Square. "This trend is consistent with everything we are seeing in the market—GPs who use technology to transform their investor experience are winning an outsized share of investment capital."

In a January 2022 survey of capital raising activity, nearly all (92%) of respondents using Digital Subscriptions raised more capital in 2021 compared to 2020, versus 60% of respondents without Digital Subscriptions who saw fundraising increases. With 77% of respondents indicating that the market is getting more competitive, there is significant upside for investment managers to automate administrative work using digital subscription tools and reallocate the time saved to dealmaking.

Additionally, the survey found that Juniper Square customers are more confident about their fundraising abilities and have set larger fundraising goals for 2022, with the average planned raise 35% greater than those surveyed who were using other technology solutions and 60% more than those not currently using any technology in their fundraising.

"While using Juniper Square Digital Subscriptions, we raised more capital in 2021 than ever before. The customized tools make fundraising more efficient, ensure our records are accurate, and improve our interactions with clients," said Erin Patridge, Client Relations Manager at Trinity Investors. "Using subscription fundraising tools is a game-changer for managing investments and communicating with investors."

Juniper Square Digital Subscriptions provides an interactive and dynamic workflow for investors, enabling GPs to deliver a better experience for LPs and eliminate the tedious back and forth associated with traditional PDF or paper versions of limited partnership agreements. The online tool manages every step of the subscription process, while providing sponsors with complete visibility and control over progress and commitment amounts.

"By using digital subscriptions in 2021, we were able to raise more than $125 million," said Cary Goldman, CEO/Founding Partner, Timber Hill Group. "Not only did the tools make fundraising faster and easier for our team, our investors appreciated the way it streamlined paperwork, reduced human error and made communication more effective."

"The digital subscriptions tool helped us reach our capital-raising goals in 2021," said Evan Bernstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Castle Park Investments. "In addition to streamlining the fundraising process, it's allowed us to spend more time focusing on building our business, finding great deals, and generating returns for our investors."

The top capital raisers using Juniper Square Digital Subscription solution were located across the country, but most frequently headquartered in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Illinois.

More information about the fundraising data can be found here.

About Juniper Square

Founded in 2014, Juniper Square is transforming private equity with innovative software and solutions that deliver a more modern, efficient and effective approach to managing private partnerships. Designed to provide real-time information and workflow for all parties involved in a private partnership, Juniper Square enables forward-thinking GPs to lower administrative costs, increase investor satisfaction and raise more capital.

Trusted by more than 1,200 GPs to manage more than 200,000 investors and $1.5 trillion in assets, Juniper Square has quickly become a leading provider of investment management and administration solutions for commercial real estate. The company was recognized as an Inc. 5000 2021 Fastest-Growing Company in America, a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Company, and was named one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers. Learn more at www.junipersquare.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005931/en/