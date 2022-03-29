Amentum Announces New Leadership Team

Amentum, a leading contractor to U.S. and allied governments, announced today that it has made changes to its senior leadership team, effective yesterday. The announcement follows the Feb. 15 completion of the company's transformational acquisition of PAE.
In addition to CEO John Heller, the company's leadership team will be made up of the following senior executives:
- Charlie Mathis, Chief Financial Officer. Charlie will be responsible for all finance and accounting activities including financial strategy, finance business operations, financial planning and analysis, government compliance, internal audit, tax and treasury. He served previously as CFO of SAIC and joined Amentum as CFO in January 2022.
- Patricia Munchel, Chief People Officer. Patricia will be responsible for leading all aspects of the company's talent strategy and talent management that supports a diverse global workforce. Additionally, she'll assume executive leadership over the company's real estate initiatives. She previously served as PAE's Chief Human Resources Officer for 8 years.
- Stuart Young, General Counsel. Stuart will be responsible for the full range of government contracting issues including the supervision of company litigation and support the areas of labor and employment law, compliance, export control, and international law. He previously served as Amentum's General Counsel and has been with the company for 29 years.
- Chico Moline, Chief Information Officer. Chico will be responsible for Amentum's enterprise transformation initiatives which extend beyond technology, to include EHS, quality and continuous improvement. He previously served as President of PAE's National Security Solutions Business Unit and has been with the company for 5 years.
"I have great confidence in this leadership team, which will play a crucial role in Amentum's future success as we take the next critical steps on the company's journey," said John Heller, CEO. "We look forward to working together to integrate the companies and enhance Amentum's capabilities that support our mission critical customers across defense and intelligence, environment and energy, civilian agencies and technology services."
About Amentum
Amentum is a premier global services partner supporting critical programs of national significance across defense, security, intelligence, energy, and environment. Amentum draws from a century-old heritage of operational excellence, mission focus, and successful execution underpinned by a strong culture of safety and ethics. Headquartered in Germantown, Md., Amentum employs more than 50,000 people on all seven continents. Visit amentum.com to explore how Amentum delivers excellence for its customers' most vital missions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005829/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.