Cytonus Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data for Cargocyte™ CA-IL-12 for Treating Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-Resistant Late Stage Metastatic Cancers at AACR 2022

Cytonus Therapeutics Inc. (Cytonus), a biotechnology company developing therapeutic products for targeted delivery in vivo, announces that their CSO, Dr. Richard Klemke Ph.D., will present the preclinical progress made on Cytonus' lead Cargocyte product candidates at the annual AACR meeting in New Orleans.
Cargocytes armed with interleukin 12 (CA-IL-12) can be engineered to actively home, migrate, and penetrate deep into specific disease foci and synthesize biologically active therapeutic within the target tissues, hours after intravenous administration.
Dr. Klemke will share data demonstrating striking infiltration of engineered Cargocytes into solid tumors in in vivo models of metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC), localizing and synthesizing the company's proprietary Interleukin twelve (IL-12) construct. Furthermore, Dr. Klemke will share in vivo data demonstrating the efficacy of tumor-localized activity of CA-IL-12 in reducing tumor burden, particularly in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors.
Abstract #3519: Bioengineering enucleated cell vehicles for targeted delivery of Interleukin 12 to metastatic tumors.
Session: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions 2, on 4/12/2022.
Session Start Time:
1:30:00 PM
Session End Time:
5:00:00 PM
Location:
Poster Section 37
These results highlight the capabilities of Cytonus' innovative Cargocyte™ platform in addressing solid tumor penetration challenges. Importantly, Cargocytes offer localized delivery of potent immunotherapies in a controlled manner to enhance their safety profile.
"While immunocytokine therapeutics can modulate the immune system, systemic delivery often results in adverse events and toxicity which limits their clinical utility. What is remarkable about our data is that we demonstrate a historically toxic cytokine (IL-12) can be localized to metastatic sites with exquisite accuracy and without systemic off-target effects. Our unique approach leads to a substantial reduction in metastatic burden and as such has potential to treat patients with late-stage cancers," said Dr. Remo Moomiaie-Qajar, M.D. co-founder and CEO of Cytonus Therapeutics.
"Arguably the most exciting discovery in immune oncology in the past decade has been the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI). Unfortunately, only 13% of all patients respond to ICI therapy. Our data clearly demonstrates the ability of CA-IL-12 to make recalcitrant tumors (TNBC) responsive to ICI therapy. These promising findings demonstrates the enabling nature of CA-IL-12 to expand the utility of ICI to the large number of cancer patients normally refractory to this approach," said Dr. Moomiaie-Qajar, M.D.
About Cargocyte™
Cargocyte products are derived from enucleated cell lines and are uniquely engineered with specific disease targeting molecules to safely transport therapeutic payloads intravenously and deep into difficult-to-reach target tissues. Cargocytes can deliver and actively produce the therapeutic agent of choice on-site in a controlled, predictable, and safe manner. The proprietary Cargocyte technology is a first-in-class therapeutic platform with numerous potential medical applications across unmet therapeutic areas. Cytonus is developing a broad and deep pipeline of bioengineered Cargocytes for targeted delivery of a wide range of therapeutic modalities including Protein, Peptides, RNAs, ASOs, small molecule drugs, viruses, and gene editing agents.
About Cytonus Therapeutics
Cytonus Therapeutics Inc. is a San Diego-based biotech company developing proprietary therapeutic products to treat unmet needs in cancer, CNS, and inflammatory diseases.
For more information, we invite you to visit the Cytonus website at https://Cytonus.com. Join Cytonus on LinkedIn and follow its Twitter account at: @CytonusTx.
Statements in this news release other than strictly historical facts, such as statements about Cytonus' plans and strategies, new and existing products and technologies, anticipated clinical and regulatory pathways, and markets for its products, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results due to many factors, including regulatory and development risks. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement. This news release is neither an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of any offer to purchase, any security.
