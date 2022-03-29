Promega to Launch Post-Doctoral Research Program to Develop New Tools for Genome Editing

Researchers to receive mentoring support from AstraZeneca

Life science researchers can explore new ideas for genome engineering technology through a newly announced post-doctoral research program launched by Promega with mentoring support from AstraZeneca. The program gives researchers the unique opportunity to work on groundbreaking projects in an emerging field while collaborating with scientists at a global pharmaceutical company and a manufacturer of life science research tools.

"At AstraZeneca we are committed to accelerating innovation in targeted genome editing," says Steve Rees, Vice President of Discovery Biology at AstraZeneca. "As part of our mentoring role in this exciting post-doctoral research program, we will welcome researchers to our labs who combine natural curiosity with technical ability to generate fresh ideas and challenge the way things are traditionally done."

Genome editing is a powerful tool for studying endogenous biology in physiologically relevant systems. With access to the genome editing capabilities of AstraZeneca and the bioluminescent reporter technology at Promega, these researchers will aim to develop new technologies for understanding and modulating cellular physiology in a multitude of clinically significant cellular backgrounds. Their work will support global efforts to detect, cure and treat disease.

Initially the researchers will collaborate to develop the technology recently published by Perterka et al., in Nature Communications to enable the highly efficient precise insertion of DNA sequences into the genome, expanding into other aspects of genome engineering as the projects progress (Nat. Comms 13, 1240; 2022).

"These researchers will enhance our ability to look inside living cells," says Thomas Machleidt, Director of Research in the Promega Advanced Technologies Group. "We're thrilled to invest directly in people dedicated to outcomes beneficial to science and human health. The collaborative approach allows us to leverage our respective strengths alongside our colleagues at AstraZeneca and provide unparalleled access to tools and expertise that will expand what is possible with genome editing."

The researchers will begin their work with the Genome Engineering team at the AstraZeneca R&D Center in Gothenburg, Sweden. They will later move to the Kornberg Center in Madison, Wisconsin to join the Advanced Technologies Group at Promega. Applications are open for the first position, Postdoc Fellow – Development of advanced genome editing methods at AstraZeneca.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005881/en/