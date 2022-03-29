Rod Carew is Featured on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian

Legendary baseball Hall of Famer Rod Carew is a featured guest this week on the Impact Podcast with John Shegerian. The show is hosted by Shegerian, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of ERI, the nation's leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company.

Rod Carew is one of the most talented players to ever don a major league uniform. During his illustrious 19-year career he was selected to 18 All-Star teams. He had a lifetime batting average of .328 and averaged better than .300 for 15 consecutive seasons. He averaged .344 for the decade of the seventies.

Beyond the remarkable athletic achievements, Carew has led a life of inspiration, heartache and miraculous hope.

After retirement he dedicated his life to ending childhood cancer in partnership with Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation and Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

In 2015 he had a massive heart attack that nearly ended his life and discovered that the heart transplant he received came from a 29-year-old pro football player, Konrad Reuland, who he happened to have met years before. Today Carew works to raise awareness about heart health via the ‘Heart of 29' campaign in partnership with the American Heart Association.

In his book, One Tough Out, Carew reflects on the highlights, anecdotes, and friendships from his outstanding career, describing the abuse, poverty, and racism he overcame to reach the majors. He also takes readers through the challenges he's conquered in the second half of his life, from burying his youngest daughter to surviving several near-fatal bouts with heart disease – all topics he discusses candidly with Shegerian on the podcast.

"What a tremendous honor it has been to have an in-depth conversation with the great Rod Carew," said Shegerian. "His amazing life of service to others is truly as inspiring as his legendary baseball career. This episode of Impact is not to be missed. And everyone should also read Rod's terrific memoir, in which he captures his true transparent and accessible self and demonstrates exactly what it means to have the heart of a champion. The massive impact he has had in living his life's purpose – which is improving the lives of others – is beyond amazing."

"Thanks so much to John and the Impact Podcast for having me on the show and helping me spread the word to your audience to get their hearts checked," said Carew. "Heart disease is the number one killer in this country and it's so important for people to listen to this information."

Impact Podcast guests are invited as thought leaders to share with listeners first-hand accounts of how they are able to make the world a better place on a daily basis.

