ASM Global Adds Two Key Executives to National Partnership Management Team

Global Leader in Entertainment Experiences Taps Industry Veterans Carl A. Thomas and Meg Little to Key Roles Under CCO Jason Oberlander

ASM Global—the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy--has announced the addition of two key members to the company's rapidly expanding national partnership management team, as the company continues rapid growth in domestic and international markets. Industry veterans Carl A. Thomas and Meg Little have joined ASM Global as senior vice president, sales and platform development and vice president, marketing solutions, respectively, reporting to ASM Global Chief Commercial Officer Jason Oberlander.

"ASM Global's network of 350 venues is the largest live event marketing platform in the world, but we feel we are just scratching the surface of the partnership value we can bring forward to brands," Oberlander said. "Meg and Carl's experience and expertise will be instrumental as we continue to develop our proposition and get our story out to the marketplace.

A seasoned and accomplished sales and business development executive, Thomas joins ASM Global with an extensive background including senior positions with Universal Studios, Tickets.com, Hookit and the founding of his own company, CAT Sports, where he delivered increased revenues and results with a customer-centric approach to build rapport and optimize outcomes.

Thomas created the popular podcast "The Best Boss Ever," where he shares career advice that enables management at all levels to be more responsive, approachable and better able to build high-performing teams through mentoring; to leverage team experience; to help enhance the develop new ideas; and to ensure employee engagement while aligning core business activities that enhances ROI.

Little joins ASM Global from Raycom Sports. There she most recently managed relationships that included bringing to market a new family entertainment touring property leveraging the Hot Wheels' intellectual property, establishing New York Life as the first-ever title sponsor of the coveted ACC Tournament, and spearheaded negotiations and the campaign creation for record-setting college sports partnerships with global brands like Hyundai, Allstate, State Farm and Old Navy.

An entrepreneurial leader with more than 20 years of experience connecting C-level direction to the overall organizational mission through pragmatic, forward-thinking leadership, little brings a deep expertise creating operational efficiencies and empowering teams to deliver excellence in fast-paced environments within sports and entertainment.

Oberlander said, "The ASM Global partnerships team unlocks the power of the company's network of 350 venues for brands seeking to engage consumers at the point of ‘live.' From naming rights to cross-venue partnerships, ASM Global partnerships offers brands custom solutions that integrate and enhance the guest experience pre-, during and post-event.

ASM Global management includes the newly founded San Juan, Puerto Rico, Distrito T-Mobile and Coca-Cola Music Hall and the newly branded Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The company's industry-leading collaborations include a recent global strategic alliance with Honeywell Industries to create smarter and safer venues and a new multiyear agreement with telecommunications infrastructure leader Mobilitie to provide advanced-connectivity solutions for its vast global venue network.

Internationally, recent European ASM Global wins include naming rights for the 2023 The Sage NewcastleGateshead with leading technology company, Sage, and in Germany the renaming of Oberhausen Arena as Rudolf Weber arena, while retaining a significant partnership with former naming rights partner, Konig Pilsener.

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and asmglobal.com for more information.

