Capillary Named a Leader in Channel Incentive Management in 2022 Report by a Top Independent Research Firm

Capillary Technologies, a B2B SaaS platform for customer engagement and loyalty, has been named a Leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022 report. The report states that Capillary "is best suited for globally headquartered organizations that are looking for deep technology, self-service, and analytics to achieve their incentives strategy."

Authored by Forrester analysts Maria Chien and Jay McBain, the report evaluates the most significant providers in the marketplace including Capillary Technologies for Channel Incentive Management (CIM) solutions using a unique scoring system based on 23 evaluation criteria. Capillary's solution received the highest possible score in six criteria, including Innovation Roadmap; Analysis tools and business intelligence; Data Management; Supporting Products & Services; alerting & Reporting; Security and Privacy, and Nonmonetary and Micro Incentives.

"Capillary has several layers of innovation around product flexibility, a very strong technology backbone, business intelligence features, and security," the report mentions.

The report states that Capillary claims to offer the first ‘no-code, low-code' CIM platform "with built-in flexibility to support many transactional or non-transactional partner loyalty scenarios." With personalization being a crucial element in channel loyalty, the research notes that Capillary's product attempts to predict customer behavior in advance and then deploy highly targeted campaigns, offers and communications.

While other vendors are from North America and expanding into Asia, the Forrester report notes that Capillary acquires over half its revenue in the Asia Pacific region but is quickly expanding into Europe and the Americas.

Aneesh Reddy (Executive Director and CEO of Capillary Technologies) said, "We are honored that Forrester has positioned Capillary as a Leader in their report. Channel partnerships are rapidly expanding, and brands are realizing the need to strengthen their B2B channel relationships with meaningful loyalty strategies. Capillary's Loyalty+ product addresses this by taking a holistic view of the partner behavior and optimizing the incentives program. We believe our position as a leader echoes the amazing results we have delivered to our customers and we will continue to innovate in this developing landscape."

About Capillary Technologies

Founded in 2012, Capillary Technologies has a presence across the United States, India, Middle East, and Asia, in particular, South East Asia. Capillary Technologies offers end-to-end loyalty programs, a comprehensive view of consumers and unified, cross-channel strategies that deliver a real-time omnichannel, personalized, and consistent experience for customers. Powering a diversified product suite of end-to-end loyalty programs, across 30+ countries, Capillary Technologies works with 250+ brands as of October 30, 2021, including Asics, PUMA, Shell, Tata, Fossil, Jotun, Al Futtaim, Sephora and many more from verticals such as apparel, footwear, supermarkets, conglomerates, manufacturing and electronics, pharmacy and wellness, fine dining and QSR, luxury and jewelry, entertainment, oil and gas, travel and hospitality. With a massive reach of 875 million+ consumers and processing 1.97 billion+ transactions in Fiscal 2021, Capillary Technologies' promoter i.e., Capillary Technologies International Pte. Ltd. has the backing of Swanland Investment ltd. (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus), Sequoia Capital India Growth Fund II Ltd., Avataar Ventures Partners I, and Filter Capital Fund I Ltd. For more information, visit www.capillarytech.com.

