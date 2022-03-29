Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Accelerates Growth in Florida

Elevator and Escalator Division announces expansion in Miami

The Elevator and Escalator Division of Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc., headquartered in Cypress, California, expands its footprint in Florida by opening a new branch in Miami. A vertical transportation supplier with a proven track record in the multifamily, retail, hospitality and commercial sectors, Mitsubishi Electric US is a natural fit for Miami, a city with the third tallest skyline in the United States.

Miami is a city of world-class amenities, plentiful sunshine, commerce and culturally distinct neighborhoods. With a population of over 2.7 million, Miami and its surrounding areas are poised to continue to attract and retain qualified construction projects.

"The decision to expand our presence into Miami is a logical step in our business growth strategy," explains Mike Eden, director, eastern region, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division. "With over 300 high-rises, Miami is an ideal location for Mitsubishi Electric US. Our elevators, escalators, modernization, and maintenance service offerings are an excellent match for this expanding metropolis."

Mitsubishi Electric boasts a global reputation as the Quality Leader in vertical transportation, providing smooth, quiet and safe transport with unmatched durability and reliability due to sophisticated engineering, carefully selected quality materials and strict quality control measures. Technicians service Mitsubishi Electric equipment — including machine-room-less elevators, high-speed elevators, hydraulic elevators, escalators and the world's only spiral escalators — as well as equipment manufactured and installed by others. Customers in Miami, and across the United States, can expect knowledgeable technicians, a focus on preventative maintenance, minimum downtime for repairs and minimum call backs from the company's service division.

Other Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division office locations include Cypress (Calif.), Oakland (Calif.), San Francisco, San Diego, Seattle, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Tampa (Fla.), Boston and Washington, DC.

About Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc. Elevator and Escalator Division sells, installs, modernizes and services elevators and escalators. The division is recognized as an industry leader in product quality, reliability, and preventive maintenance programs. "Quality in Motion®" is inherent in the division's best in class products and people. Quality is at the division's core. The products differentiate themselves through the smooth ride, leading edge technology and unmatched reliability. The commitment continues over the life of the product through the division's intensive service program that maximizes uptime of vertical transportation. Additional information is available at www.MitsubishiElevator.com or 714-220-4700.

In addition to elevators and escalators, Mitsubishi Electric US group companies' principal businesses include cooling and heating products, semiconductor devices, automotive electrical components, factory automation products and services, electric utility products and large-scale video displays for stadiums and arenas. Mitsubishi Electric US group companies have 38 locations throughout North America with approximately 4,000 employees.

