Vertical Relevance Achieves AWS Financial Services Competency Status

Vertical Relevance (VR), a Financial Services focused consulting firm announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Financial Service Competency status. This designation recognizes Vertical Relevance's expertise in enabling customers in the financial services industry to effectively utilize the AWS cloud and deliver application functionality to customers quickly and efficiently.

Achieving AWS Financial Services Competency differentiates Vertical Relevance (VR) as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized technical proficiency and proven customer success within the Financial Services industry in delivering solutions on the AWS Cloud.

AWS Financial Services Competency Partners provide cloud-based offerings that help accelerate innovation for banks, insurance companies, capital market firms, and payment processors of all sizes. These offerings allow Financial Services institutions to become more agile, strategic, and customer focused. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status is an important reflection of the work we provide our customers. Being that we focus exclusively on the financial services industry achieving AWS Financial Services Competency status provides an important distinction for us as an APN Partner. Our team is dedicated to helping financial services institutions achieve their business goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides," said Robert Summers, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Vertical Relevance.

"The Financial Services Competency provides a sense of trust to our customers knowing we have been vetted, validated, and verified with AWS technical expertise and proven customer success," said Brian Jakovich, Managing Director of Vertical Relevance.

"Whether our clients are just starting out with their journey or looking to mature their cloud capabilities, we provide insights based on the best practices we've developed through a combination of 20+ years of Financial Services business experience and our AWS experience," said Hemant Jaiswal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Vertical Relevance.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. For more information about Vertical Relevance's services, visit https://www.verticalrelevance.com/services/cloud-transformation/.

About Vertical Relevance

Vertical Relevance was founded to help business leaders drive value through the design and delivery of effective transformation programs across people, processes, and systems. Our mission is to help Financial Services firms at any stage of their journey to develop solutions for success and growth. To learn more visit, www.verticalrelevance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005845/en/