Women in Manufacturing Association Announces 2022 Board of Directors

The Women in Manufacturing® Association (WiM) is pleased to announce the election of 22 members to its 2022 Board of Directors, who begin their terms on April 1, 2022. WiM is the only national association specifically dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing sector.

The board will be led by Chair Virginia Harn, Principal, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), Minneapolis, MN; Vice Chair Carrie Uhl, Chief Procurement Officer, GE Healthcare, Waukesha, WI; Treasurer Ronda Wright, Regional Director Supply Excellence, Mars Wrigley North America, Atlanta, GA; Secretary Lisa Skidmore, Senior Director, Advanced Quality Engineering, GE Appliances, a Haier company, Louisville, KY; and Past Chair Misti Rice, Executive Director of Government Affairs, Magna International, Troy, MI.

First-term members of the 2022 WiM board are:

Sheree Gaus, Global Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Waters Corporation, Milford, MA

Peggy Gulick, Director Digital Transformation Operations, Kohler Co., Kohler, WI

Tiffanie Lewis, VP, HR Technology and Service Solutions, Diebold Nixdorf, Hudson, OH

Jane Thomas, President, Teijin Holdings USA, Inc., Sausalito, CA

"On behalf of the entire WiM organization, I am thrilled to welcome the newest members of the WiM Board of Directors," said WiM President Allison Grealis. "WiM's board includes outstanding leaders from some of our nation's most prestigious manufacturing companies. I look forward to working with them to further WiM's mission of supporting, promoting and inspiring women in the manufacturing industry. Now, more than ever, it is important to engage women leaders and their male allies as they continue to lead this industry's recovery from the pandemic."

Additional board members who are continuing their service include:

Jai Aja, Enterprise Customer Success Manager, Rockwell Automation, Norristown, PA

Karen Bazela, Vice President, Customer Service & Specialty Distribution, Southwire Company, Carrollton, GA

Cynthia Bolt, Senior Vice President and GM, Manufacturing, Automotive and Energy, Salesforce, Villanova, PA

Tami Hedgren, Manufacturing Lead - Tractors & Combines, John Deere, Moline, IL

Jessica Kinman, WW Industrial NPD Solutions Leader, Amazon, Seattle, WA

Cara Madzy, Vice President Operations, Coatings Americas, BASF, Southfield, MI

Sandra McNeil, General Manager, Amazon.com Services, Inc., Seattle, WA

Valerie Salera, Team Leader, Aftermarket Product Engineering, Trane Technologies, Davidson, NC

Rachael D. Sampson, Senior Vice President, National Director of Key4Women, KeyBank, Cincinnati, OH

Danielle Schneider, Applications Engineer, Pridgeon & Clay, Grand Rapids, MI

Amy Volz, Global Director, Brand Strategy, Trane Technologies, Davidson, NC

Jeff White, Partner and Manufacturing Law Industry Group Chair, Robinson & Cole LLP, Hartford, CT

Devon Winter, Senior Vice President, Director, F.W. Winter Inc. & Co., Camden, NJ

Grealis also thanked outgoing members of the WiM board for their exceptional service to the industry: Lynn Kier, Diebold Nixdorf; Tammy LeBlanc, ISRA Vision Systems; and Adrienne Temple, South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership.

The Women in Manufacturing® Association is a more than 11,000-member-strong association dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen a career in the manufacturing industry. It encourages the engagement of women who want to share perspectives, gain cutting-edge manufacturing information, improve leadership and communication skills, participate in sponsoring programs and network with industry peers. For more information about WiM, visit www.womeninmanufacturing.org.

