Global Activated Charcoal Products Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027 by Source (Wood, Coconut Shell, Others) & Application (Personal Care, Medicine, Others) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source (Wood, Coconut Shell, Others), By Application (Personal Care, Medicine, Others), By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global activated charcoal products market is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand in water treatment and sewage treatment applications, owing to its ability to remove particulate and dissolved impurities.

Additionally, rising population and rapid urbanization in developing countries are contributing to the emergence of several end user industries which utilize water for their productions. This in turn has resulted in water contamination in many countries. Therefore, rapid industrialization is anticipated to fuel the demand for activated charcoal products in wastewater treatment.

Moreover, it is also a cost-effective solution for purifying the air from pollutants such as siloxanes, hydrogen sulfide, and volatile organic compounds. This is anticipated to fuel the market until 2026.

Activated charcoal, also known as activated carbon, is a fine black powder made from bone char, coconut shells, peat, petroleum coke, coal, olive pits or sawdust. Manufacturers make activated charcoal by heating common charcoal in the presence of certain gases at high temperature.

The high temperatures changes its internal structure, reducing the size of its pores and increasing its surface area. The activated charcoal's porous texture has a negative electrical charge, which causes it to attract positively charged molecules, such as toxins and gases.

Coconut shell dominated the global activated charcoal products market in 2020 as charcoal products created from coconut shell have the highest hardness when compared with other source type. The manufacturers are always concerned about the quality of raw material as it has direct impact on performance of the product.

Major players operating in the global activated charcoal products market include

Kingsford Products Co LLC

Royal Oak Enterprises, LLC

Gryfskand sp z oo

Sagar Activated Charcoal Depot

Parkar Activated Charcoal Company

NAMCHAR (Pty) Ltd

Timber Activated Charcoal Company LLC

Duraflame Inc

Bricapar SA

Maurobera SA

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Source:

Wood

Coconut Shell

Others

Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Application:

Personal Care

Medicine & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Activated Charcoal Products Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c42xb

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005874/en/