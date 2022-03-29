Asia-Pacific Construction Glass Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type (Low- Emissivity Glass and Special Glass), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Manufacturing Process, By Coating Type, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific construction glass market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific construction glass market is driven by rapid industrialization and upsurge in construction activities in growing economies such as China, India, among others.
Additionally, growing requirement for eco-friendly materials for the construction of buildings is propelling the market growth. Moreover, growing middle-class population in the region, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
The Asia Pacific construction glass market is segmented based on product type, application, manufacturing process, coating type, company and region. Based on application, the market is categorized into residential and commercial.
Out of these, the commercial category accounted for largest share in the construction glass market until 2020, and it is likely to witness higher growth during the forecast period which can be accredited to the fact that it can protect from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.
In addition to this, high resistance to chemicals and electricity is another advantage offered by construction glass, which is contributing to the growing trend. Moreover, these construction glasses are least affected by environmental changes, which is likely to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years.
The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.
Major players operating in the Asia Pacific construction glass market include
- Asahi Glass
- Central Glass Co. Ltd.
- China Glass Holdings Limited
- Guardian Industries
- Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)
- PPG Industries
- Saint-Gobain
- Schott AG
- Sisecam Group
- Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type
- Low- Emissivity Glass
- Special Glass
Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Manufacturing Process
- Float Glass Process
- Rolled/Sheet Process
Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Coating Type
- Hard Coat
- Soft Coat
Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Philippines
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fb4x.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005867/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.