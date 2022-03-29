Asia-Pacific Construction Glass Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type (Low- Emissivity Glass and Special Glass), By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Manufacturing Process, By Coating Type, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific construction glass market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific construction glass market is driven by rapid industrialization and upsurge in construction activities in growing economies such as China, India, among others.

Additionally, growing requirement for eco-friendly materials for the construction of buildings is propelling the market growth. Moreover, growing middle-class population in the region, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

The Asia Pacific construction glass market is segmented based on product type, application, manufacturing process, coating type, company and region. Based on application, the market is categorized into residential and commercial.

Out of these, the commercial category accounted for largest share in the construction glass market until 2020, and it is likely to witness higher growth during the forecast period which can be accredited to the fact that it can protect from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

In addition to this, high resistance to chemicals and electricity is another advantage offered by construction glass, which is contributing to the growing trend. Moreover, these construction glasses are least affected by environmental changes, which is likely to boost the growth of the segment over the coming years.

The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.

Major players operating in the Asia Pacific construction glass market include

Asahi Glass

Central Glass Co. Ltd.

China Glass Holdings Limited

Guardian Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass (NSG)

PPG Industries

Saint-Gobain

Schott AG

Sisecam Group

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Product Type

Low- Emissivity Glass

Special Glass

Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Manufacturing Process

Float Glass Process

Rolled/Sheet Process

Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Coating Type

Hard Coat

Soft Coat

Asia Pacific Construction Glass Market, By Country

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Vietnam

Thailand

Philippines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5fb4x.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005867/en/