Europe Virtual Power Plant Market Forecast & Opportunities Report 2021-2026: Focus on Germany, France, United Kingdom, & Italy - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Technology (Demand Response, Distributed Generation, Mixed Asset), By End User, By Source, By Component, By Country, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe virtual power plant market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period
The Europe virtual power plant market is driven by the growing understanding among government of various countries in the region regarding high requirement to lessen power outages.
Additionally, surging requirement for renewable sources of energy is propelling the market growth in the region. Progressively rising affinity for electricity reduction demand, is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.
The Europe virtual power plant market is segmented based on technology, end user, source, component, company and region. Based on end user, the market can be categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Here, the industrial segment is expected to register highest growth in the market during the forecast period, since the industrial end-users are among the highest adopters of the virtual power plant setups and services.
This can be accredited to the fact that the peak load of the electricity is highest in various industries such as petroleum, chemical, and paper & pulp, among others, which has created a productive market for virtual power plants in the industrial sector.
The Europe virtual power plant is further segmented based on various technologies which include demand response, distributed energy generation units, and mixed assets. During the forecast period, mixed assets technology-based virtual power plant is estimated to grow at a high pace on account of surging demand for prosumers and bidirectional flow of electricity in the supply chain to meet the surging electricity demand.
Major players operating in the Europe virtual power plant market include ABB Ltd., AGL Energy, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Comverge, Inc., Enbala Power Networks, EnerNOC, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Limejump Ltd and others.
The market players are adopting various competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer bases.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and estimate the market size of Europe virtual power plant market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of Europe virtual power plant market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast Europe virtual power plant market based on technology, end user, source, component, company and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the Europe virtual power plant market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for Europe virtual power plant market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe virtual power plant market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe virtual power plant market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Europe virtual power plant market.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Type of Insurance Provider
- Demand Response
- Distributed Generation
- Mixed Asset
Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Source
- Renewables
- CHP
- Energy Storage
- Other local Generation
Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Component
- Software
- Service
Europe Virtual Power Plant Market, By Country
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe virtual power plant market.
- ABB Ltd.
- AGL Energy
- AutoGrid Systems, Inc.
- Comverge, Inc.
- Enbala Power Networks
- EnerNOC, Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Limejump Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qrp14.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005872/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.