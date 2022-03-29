Global Disconnect Switch (Fused, and Non-Fused) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Type (Fused, and Non-Fused), By Mount (Panel Mounted, DIN Rail Mounted, and Others), By Electric Phase (Single Phase, and Three Phase), By Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global disconnect switch market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
Growing industrialization around the world is increasing the demand for energy transmission coupled with the high-end investments by the leading authorities for the transmission and distribution of energy is the major driver for the growth of the disconnect switch market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
Rapid urbanization of people in search of quality living standards and better job opportunities is increasing the demand for energy generation, storage, and distribution which in turn is influencing the disconnect switch market's growth. Disconnect switches are in high demand from power transmission as they can be used as switchgears in power plants.
The surge in awareness and safety concerns is fueling the growth of the disconnect switch market. The rise in the government initiatives to support the development of power infrastructure and provide access to electricity to all regions is contributing to the expansion of transmission and network infrastructure development thereby accelerating the growth of the disconnect switch market.
The increasing population around the world is creating the need for more infrastructural activities which is fostering the growth of the global disconnect switch market.
Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to dominate the disconnect switch market in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
The rise in the number of ongoing infrastructural activities and the upcoming construction projects are contributing to fuel the growth of the disconnect switch market in the forecast period. With the increase in the population, the demand for energy generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity is on the rise which is fueling the demand for associated electrical components.
The major players operating in the global disconnect switch market are ABB Limited, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, WEG SA, Crompton Greaves Limited, Havells India Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Littelfuse, Inc., among others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Type:
- Fused
- Non-Fused
Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Mount:
- Panel Mounted
- DIN Rail Mounted
- Others
Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Electric Phase:
- Single Phase
- Three Phase
Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Voltage:
- Low
- Medium
- High
Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Application:
- Industrial
- Commercial
Global Disconnect Switch Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Iraq
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global disconnect switch market.
- ABB Limited
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- WEG SA
- Crompton Greaves Limited
- Havells India Limited
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Littelfuse, Inc.
