India Aquaculture & Marine Products (Fisheries, Seaweeds, Microalgae, Crustaceans, Molluscs) Markets, Analysis, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Rearing Product Type (Equipment, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Fertilizers, Others), By Type (Fisheries, Seaweeds, Microalgae, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Others), By Production Type, By Culture, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
India aquaculture & marine products market is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The India aquaculture & marine products market is driven by the increasing consumption of fishes in the country.
Additionally, benefits such as high yield & good produce, controlling reproduction cycles, preventing the aquatic life from diseases, genetic improvements in certain varieties, among others, are expected to fuel the market growth over the next few years.
Furthermore, supportive government policies promoting aquaculture such as "Development of Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture" is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years. This policy creates a scope for the development of fisheries sector in order to meet the food demands of country's ever increasing population and also provides employment opportunities.
The India aquaculture & marine products market is segmented based on rearing product type, type, production type, culture, company, and region. Based on rearing product type, the market can be fragmented into equipment, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers and others.
Among these, the equipment segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing demand for marine products as they play a pivotal role in various production processes such as sea ranching, rack & line farming, among others. Based on type, the market can be categorized into fisheries, seaweeds, microalgae, crustaceans, molluscs and others.
Here, the fisheries segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing demand for fishes in the country, which can be ascribed to the nutritional value and high protein content of fishes.
Major players operating in the India aquaculture & marine products market include Avanti Feeds Ltd., Apex Frozen Foods Ltd, Coastal Corporation Limited, Waterbase Ltd, Zeal Aqua Ltd., Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited, BKV Industries Ltd., Shantanu Sheorey Aqua Ltd., Smilax Industries Ltd, Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd and others.
The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyze and estimate the market size of India aquaculture & marine products market from 2016 to 2020.
- To estimate and forecast the market size of India aquaculture & marine products market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
- To classify and forecast India aquaculture & marine products market based on rearing product type, type, production type, culture, company, and regional distribution.
- To identify dominant region or segment in the India aquaculture & marine products market.
- To identify drivers and challenges for India aquaculture & marine products market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India aquaculture & marine products market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India aquaculture & marine products market.
- To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India aquaculture & marine products market.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Rearing Product Type:
- Equipment
- Chemicals
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fertilizers
- Others
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Type:
- Fisheries
- Seaweeds
- Microalgae
- Crustaceans
- Molluscs
- Others
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Production Type:
- Small-Scale
- Medium & Large Scale
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Culture:
- Freshwater
- Brackish Water
- Marine
India Aquaculture & Marine Products Market, By Region:
- North
- South
- East
- West
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India aquaculture & marine products market.
- Avanti Feeds Ltd
- Apex Frozen Foods Ltd
- Coastal Corporation Limited
- Waterbase Ltd
- Zeal Aqua Ltd
- Uniroyal Marine Exports Limited
- BKV Industries Ltd
- Shantanu Sheorey Aqua Ltd
- Smilax Industries Ltd
- Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y2my89.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005863/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.