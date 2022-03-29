Global $15.18 Bn Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 by Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type (Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel, and Others), By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD15.18 billion by 2027.
Rapid urbanization, increasing demand for sustainable building materials, and the stringent regulations by the government to reach net-zero emissions from building and construction materials by 2030 are the primary factors driving the market growth.
Also, the launch of plans and initiatives by leading authorities focusing on infrastructure development and the rise in awareness about the benefits of construction of green buildings are expected to fuel the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in the next five years.
With the improvement in the economic conditions, developing countries are making high-end investments to construct affordable houses and buildings for their residents. Ongoing construction and infrastructural development activities and the need to provide living space to a growing population in urban areas are the major factors accelerating the demand for the AAC market.
Autoclaved aerated concrete is light in weight and shows more excellent tremor resistance and can be cut into the required volumes in shapes such as sheets, blocks, and panels. Also, autoclaved aerated concrete is considered excellent sustainable construction material and emits low carbon emissions into the environment, making them highly preferred for making green buildings.
The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into product type, end user, application, region, and company. Based on application, the market is divided into construction materials, road construction, roof insulation, bridge sub-structure, void filling, and others.
Construction materials dominated the market in 2021, capturing the largest market share of 52.78%, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. They are used in vast amounts to construct buildings and other infrastructure. The rise in the number of initiatives and schemes taken by leading authorities is expected to fuel the demand for construction materials.
Biltech Building Elements Limited, Xella International GmbH, CSR Limited, UAL Industries Limited, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Mannok Holdings, Aercon AAC, Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd, Bauroc AS are the major market players operating in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type:
- Block
- Wall Panel
- Roof Panel
- Cladding Panel
- Floor Elements
- Lintel
- Others
Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By End User:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Infrastructure
Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Application:
- Construction Materials
- Roof Insulation
- Bridge Sub-Structure
- Road Construction
- Void Filling
- Others
Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Region:
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Iraq
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global autoclaved aerated concrete market.
- Biltech Building Elements Limited
- Xella International GmbH
- CSR Limited
- UAL Industries Limited
- H+H International A/S
- JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
- Mannok Holdings
- Aercon AAC
- Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd.
- Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd
- Bauroc AS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvy6fv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005835/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.