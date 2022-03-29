Global $15.18 Bn Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 by Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type (Block, Lintel, Floor Elements, Roof Panel, Wall Panel, Cladding Panel, and Others), By End User, By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017- 2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR of 7.25% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD15.18 billion by 2027.

Rapid urbanization, increasing demand for sustainable building materials, and the stringent regulations by the government to reach net-zero emissions from building and construction materials by 2030 are the primary factors driving the market growth.

Also, the launch of plans and initiatives by leading authorities focusing on infrastructure development and the rise in awareness about the benefits of construction of green buildings are expected to fuel the global autoclaved aerated concrete market in the next five years.

With the improvement in the economic conditions, developing countries are making high-end investments to construct affordable houses and buildings for their residents. Ongoing construction and infrastructural development activities and the need to provide living space to a growing population in urban areas are the major factors accelerating the demand for the AAC market.

Autoclaved aerated concrete is light in weight and shows more excellent tremor resistance and can be cut into the required volumes in shapes such as sheets, blocks, and panels. Also, autoclaved aerated concrete is considered excellent sustainable construction material and emits low carbon emissions into the environment, making them highly preferred for making green buildings.

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market is segmented into product type, end user, application, region, and company. Based on application, the market is divided into construction materials, road construction, roof insulation, bridge sub-structure, void filling, and others.

Construction materials dominated the market in 2021, capturing the largest market share of 52.78%, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the next five years. They are used in vast amounts to construct buildings and other infrastructure. The rise in the number of initiatives and schemes taken by leading authorities is expected to fuel the demand for construction materials.

Biltech Building Elements Limited, Xella International GmbH, CSR Limited, UAL Industries Limited, H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Mannok Holdings, Aercon AAC, Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd, Bauroc AS are the major market players operating in the global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Product Type:

Block

Wall Panel

Roof Panel

Cladding Panel

Floor Elements

Lintel

Others

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Application:

Construction Materials

Roof Insulation

Bridge Sub-Structure

Road Construction

Void Filling

Others

Global Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, By Region:

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Iraq

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global autoclaved aerated concrete market.

Biltech Building Elements Limited

Xella International GmbH

CSR Limited

UAL Industries Limited

H+H International A/S

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.

Mannok Holdings

Aercon AAC

Buildmate Projects Pvt Ltd.

Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd

Bauroc AS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvy6fv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005835/en/