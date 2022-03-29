Vietnam $2.41 Bn Frozen Food (Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Snacks, Fruits & Vegetables) Markets, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vietnam Frozen Food Market, By Category (Ready-to-Eat, Ready-to-Cook, Others), By Product Type (Frozen Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Frozen Snacks, Frozen Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnam frozen food market stood at USD1608.95 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% to reach USD2419.43 million by 2027.

Surge in sales through the e-commerce industry, rising health-consciousness among consumers, and ongoing technological advancements in packaging are the primary factors driving the growth of the Vietnam frozen food market.

Rapid urbanization and an increase in the population of working women fuel the demand for frozen food all over the country. Digitization of the retail industry and increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry are providing increased access to consumers to buy quality frozen food items.

Market players are investing in developing an efficient supply chain to fulfill the growing consumer needs and provide additional facilities like quick doorstep delivery and lucrative discounts to garner consumer attention. Also, the advent of advanced packaging materials to protect the color, texture, and nutritional value of food items and boost the shelf life of frozen food items is expected to accelerate the Vietnam frozen food market growth for the next five years.

The Vietnam frozen food market is segmented into the category, product type, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution. Based on category, the market is divided into ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook & others. The other segment is further divided into raw meat, raw vegetables, and raw fruit.

Ready-to-cook is expected to witness the fastest incremental growth in the forecast period. People prefer to buy ready-to-cook items as it saves their time and is easy to cook. Change in consumers' preference to invest in convenience food items and growing adoption of sedentary lifestyles among the working population contributes significantly to the growing Vietnam frozen food market.

Competitive Landscape

CP Vietnam Livestock

Sao Ta Foods

Minh Phu Seafood Group

VINH HOAN CORPORATION

GreenFeed Vietnam Corp.

Dai Phat Food Training Service Co., Ltd

Kido Foods, Joint Stock Company

Viet Asia Foods Company Limited

CK Frozen Foods Vietnam Company Ltd

Dalat - Japan Food Co., Ltd.

L&H FOOD CO., LTD.

San Ha Co., Ltd.

