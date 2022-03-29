Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market to 2026 - Use of 3D Printing in Dental Consumables Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Dental Equipment & Consumables Market Research Report by Product, by End-User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market size was estimated at USD 26,867.89 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 28,580.83 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% to reach USD 39,114.56 million by 2026.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Equipment & Consumables Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Equipment & Consumables Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Occurrence of Oral Health Problems Coupled with Geriatric Population

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Surge in Healthcare Expenditure and Healthcare Infrastructure

Restraints

Cost of Treatment for Dental Procedures

Opportunities

Continuous Technological Advancements in CAD/CAM Technology

Use of 3D Printing in Dental Consumables

Challenges

Inconsistency in Reimbursement Policies

