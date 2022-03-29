Global Automotive Clutch Pressure Plate Markets, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 by Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Clutch Pressure Plate Market, By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle Market), By Demand Category, By Product Type, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive clutch pressure plate market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period.
Market players are investing huge amounts for research and development activities to reduce the size of the clutch pressure plates and increase the desired characteristics to achieve maximum efficiency. The rise in the disposable income among middle-class families is increasing the expenditure capacity of the consumers to afford automobiles for daily commute.
The growing demand for vehicle ownership due to enhanced consumer safety and convenience is contributing to the surge of the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is accelerating the growth of the automotive clutch pressure plate market in the forecast period.
The surge in the shift of the consumer preference to own automobiles having automatic and semi-automatic features to enhance the vehicle performance and efficiency is expected to fuel the automotive clutch pressure plate market growth.
Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is dominating the market and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, 2022-2026. Increasing expenditure capacity of consumers and the growing vehicle fleet size are influencing the growth of the automotive clutch pressure plate market. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in the region are accelerating the sales of automobiles in the region.
The major players operating in the global automotive clutch pressure plate market are Makino Auto Industries Private Limited, Sassone SRL, Anand Group, APLS Automotive Industries Private Limited, Hebei tengda auto parts co., ltd, Raicam Clutch Ltd, Macas Automotive, California Custom Clutch Corporation, Setco Automotive Ltd, S. K. Auto Industries, among others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Global Automotive Clutch Pressure Plate Market, By Vehicle Type:
- Two-Wheeler
- Passenger Car
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Clutch Pressure Plate Market, By Demand Category:
- OEM
- Replacement
Global Automotive Clutch Pressure Plate Market, By Product Type:
- Coil Spring Type
- Diaphragm Type
Global Automotive Clutch Pressure Plate Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Philippines
- Europe & CIS
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Spain
- Italy
- Belgium
- Austria
- Russia
- Turkey
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Qatar
- Bahrain
- Egypt
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive clutch pressure plate market.
- Makino Auto Industries Private Limited
- Sassone SRL
- Anand Group
- APLS Automotive Industries Private Limited
- Hebei tengda auto parts co., ltd
- Raicam Clutch Ltd
- Macas Automotive
- California Custom Clutch Corporation
- Setco Automotive Ltd
- S. K. Auto Industries
