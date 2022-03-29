How Pacific Northwest Are You? PEMCO Poll Finds Even Transplants Identify With Typical NW Quirks

Whether it's the mountains calling, the coffee or the tech jobs, residents have been flocking to the Pacific Northwest in record numbers. According to a new poll from PEMCO Insurance, it may be because they feel right at home. While the PEMCO poll finds that as many as one in three residents in Seattle and Portland consider themselves a transplant, a vast majority say that they identify with a range of characteristics that are quintessentially Northwest.

According to the latest poll, about one-third of Northwest residents (31%) say they're a "transplant" to the region. Overall, three-quarters of Northwest residents say that to be considered a Pacific Northwest local, a person needs to have at least lived in the region for about half of their lifetime.

Regardless of whether people here are newcomers or long-time residents, the poll found that the majority of those currently living in the Northwest boast that their lifestyle closely aligns with stereotypical Northwest characteristics, like wearing casual clothes, spending time in the great outdoors and enjoying the rain. In fact, 83% of Seattle and Portland residents say they at least somewhat associate with the attributes of being a Pacific Northwesterner.

"As a transplant myself, I can say with confidence that there are certain quirks that come with the territory of living in the Northwest – and the great news is that our poll found that people here generally celebrate those PNW characteristics and welcome them with open arms," said Derek Wing, spokesperson for PEMCO Insurance. "Personally, I first felt like a Northwesterner when I regularly used the phrase, ‘the mountain's out' in Seattle."

When it comes to which characteristics resonate with most Seattle and Portland metro area residents, the poll found that the most cited Northwest-y attribute is sporting casual, outdoorsy clothing. In Seattle, 78% say if given the choice, they'll pick a puffy vest and jeans over a suit any day. In Portland, the same findings ring true, as 81% of Portlanders say their wardrobes lean towards casual, outdoor clothing.

Similarly, Northwest residents say that you'll find them mostly outdoors, despite the rainy weather. The poll found that 66% of Pacific Northwest residents claim they participate in more outdoors activities than indoor ones when compared to their counterparts from other regions in the U.S.

Speaking of rainy weather, the poll also found that rain doesn't hinder a true Northwesterner from getting outside and they don't mind it either. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of Northwest residents say they enjoy the stereotypical grey Northwest climate and 72% say they aren't too bothered by the rain itself. And while many other regions of the country may whip out an umbrella when it starts to rain, you won't find that behavior in the Northwest, as 62% of residents say they rarely or never use an umbrella when the skies open.

Even though there are certainly some characteristics Northwesterners agree are widespread across the region, others depend on the city residents call home. The poll found that when it comes to being friendly to newcomers, the Seattle Freeze may be a real thing. In Seattle, about two-thirds of residents (63%) agree at least somewhat that giving newcomers the cold shoulder is a typical Northwest trait.

In Portland, where the slogan, "keep Portland weird" can be seen on signs, building walls and tossed around casually by residents, the majority say that weirdness is welcomed. In fact, 82% of Portlanders say that being "weird" is at least somewhat of a typical Northwest trait, lending credibility to the common phrase.

