Apex Crypto Secures New York BitLicense

Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., the "fintech for fintechs" powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management ("Apex"), today announced that the New York State Department of Financial Services ("NYDFS") has approved its subsidiary, Apex Crypto LLC's ("Apex Crypto"), application for its virtual currency license, also known as the "BitLicense." Customers of Apex Crypto who have users in New York State can now trade cryptocurrencies on Apex Crypto's trusted, secure platform, 24/7, 365 days per year.

Apex Crypto is a turnkey platform for integrated crypto investing, developed to meet the increasing needs of fintech firms and their customers across the rapidly expanding sector. Apex Crypto's clients include Webull Pay, Public.com, Stash and Titan, among others.

In conjunction with its sister business, Apex Clearing, Apex Crypto supports clients with a robust regulatory solution for execution, clearing and custody, facilitating the delivery of frictionless crypto investing across 34 tokens. Apex Crypto also offers clients competitive tax solutions through a seamlessly integrated enterprise-class cryptocurrency cost-basis platform operated by Apex Silver (formerly Silver Management), another business line of Apex Fintech Solutions.

"Apex has a history of applying forward thinking fintech solutions across traditional finance sectors," said Bill Capuzzi, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Fintech Solutions. "We are thrilled to expand Apex's product offerings to offer our clients an innovative, secure and easily accessible solution to enable customers to access this dynamic asset class in New York State."

"Apex's BitLicense is a culmination of our team's hard work and commitment to partner with regulators and state entities as we seek to provide Apex Crypto clients, as well as our end users, the ability to invest in what they want, when they want, in a clear and transparent manner," said Danny Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer, Apex Crypto.

"We appreciate the trust and framework guidance of the NYDFS throughout this approval process," commented Rachel Saunders, CEO of Apex Digital Assets. "As we move forward into this exciting next chapter for Apex, we are hyper-focused on providing premier service as the trusted investing infrastructure partner of choice across all asset classes."

ABOUT APEX FINTECH SOLUTIONS

Apex Fintech Solutions Inc., the "fintech for fintechs," is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that's powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS's, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you've got the guts to dream, we've got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfintechsolutions.com.

ABOUT APEX CRYPTO LLC

Apex Crypto LLC is a cryptocurrency platform that provides integrated trading and investment through licensing arrangements with broker-dealers and financial advisors. Apex Crypto holds crypto assets in separate accounts with seamless money movements from customers' linked brokerage accounts while adhering to legal and regulatory guidelines. Apex Crypto offers access to the most popular coins and is available to investors in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Apex Crypto is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions LLC.

For more information, visit the Apex Crypto website: https://apexcrypto.com/.

