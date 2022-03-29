Global Outpatient Hospital Services (Treatment Services, Diagnostic Tests, Minor Surgical Procedures) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Services (Treatment Services, Diagnostic Tests, Minor Surgical Procedures, Others), By Type (Emergency Department, Urgent Care Centers, Primary Care Clinics, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global outpatient hospital services market will witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.

The market growth can be attributed to increasing number of lifestyle diseases. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and increasing instances of the geriatric population is driving the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the upcoming five years.

Additionally high treatment cost for inpatient treatment is inclining the consumers to opt for outpatient hospital services and thus aiding to the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the next five years. The medical devices, surgical equipment, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals are inexpensive at in patient hospital services.

Growing number of chronic diseases and requirement of the prolonged and consistent healthcare for the patients is further supporting the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market.

Outpatient hospital services are the healthcare services that are provided to the patients often suffering from chronic or lifestyle diseases. Some of the outpatient service also includes surgical operations that are carried in clinics, and specialty hospitals or healthcare centers and the post-op procedures are carried out in outpatient facilities and often home care settlement.

The global outpatient hospital services market segmentation based on services, type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on services, the market is further bifurcated into treatment services, diagnostic tests, minor surgical procedures, and others.

The diagnostic tests are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of increasing number of diagnostic centers and advancement of technologies that support the early and effective diagnosis of various diseases.

Rapidly increasing number of blood tests, urine tests, thyroid tests, and glucose tests are further substantiating the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the upcoming five years. Treatment services are expected to register significant growth in the future five years on the account of the rapidly increasing demands for the efficient and effective treatment in the outpatient hospitals.

Advanced technologies have made it possible for the patients to avail healthcare services in specialty hospitals and clinics as mobile medical devices are affordable and accessible for them. These factors are actively supporting the growth of the global outpatient hospital service market in the next five years.

Holding the major shares of the global outpatient hospital services market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Limited, HCA Healthcare, Inc., Community Health Systems, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, ORPEA Group, Netcare Limited, Spire Healthcare Group plc, among others.

Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical device and testing kit developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through outpatient hospital services.

Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016 - 2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026

Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Service:

Treatment Devices

Diagnostic Tests

Minor Surgical Procedures

Others

Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Type:

Emergency Department

Urgent Care Centers

Primary Care Clinics

Specialized Outpatient Clinics

Others

Global Outpatient hospital services Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global outpatient hospital services market.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Max Healthcare Institute Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Aster DM Healthcare Limited

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

ORPEA Group

Netcare Limited

Spire Healthcare Group plc

