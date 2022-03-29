Global Outpatient Hospital Services (Treatment Services, Diagnostic Tests, Minor Surgical Procedures) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Services (Treatment Services, Diagnostic Tests, Minor Surgical Procedures, Others), By Type (Emergency Department, Urgent Care Centers, Primary Care Clinics, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global outpatient hospital services market will witness significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026.
The market growth can be attributed to increasing number of lifestyle diseases. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and increasing instances of the geriatric population is driving the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the upcoming five years.
Additionally high treatment cost for inpatient treatment is inclining the consumers to opt for outpatient hospital services and thus aiding to the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the next five years. The medical devices, surgical equipment, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals are inexpensive at in patient hospital services.
Growing number of chronic diseases and requirement of the prolonged and consistent healthcare for the patients is further supporting the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market.
Outpatient hospital services are the healthcare services that are provided to the patients often suffering from chronic or lifestyle diseases. Some of the outpatient service also includes surgical operations that are carried in clinics, and specialty hospitals or healthcare centers and the post-op procedures are carried out in outpatient facilities and often home care settlement.
The global outpatient hospital services market segmentation based on services, type, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on services, the market is further bifurcated into treatment services, diagnostic tests, minor surgical procedures, and others.
The diagnostic tests are expected to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the segment in the next five years on the account of increasing number of diagnostic centers and advancement of technologies that support the early and effective diagnosis of various diseases.
Rapidly increasing number of blood tests, urine tests, thyroid tests, and glucose tests are further substantiating the growth of the global outpatient hospital services market in the upcoming five years. Treatment services are expected to register significant growth in the future five years on the account of the rapidly increasing demands for the efficient and effective treatment in the outpatient hospitals.
Advanced technologies have made it possible for the patients to avail healthcare services in specialty hospitals and clinics as mobile medical devices are affordable and accessible for them. These factors are actively supporting the growth of the global outpatient hospital service market in the next five years.
Holding the major shares of the global outpatient hospital services market are Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Max Healthcare Institute Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Aster DM Healthcare Limited, HCA Healthcare, Inc., Community Health Systems, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, ORPEA Group, Netcare Limited, Spire Healthcare Group plc, among others.
Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the medical device and testing kit developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the healthcare industry to provide excellent healthcare services through outpatient hospital services.
Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years. New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016 - 2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026
Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Service:
- Treatment Devices
- Diagnostic Tests
- Minor Surgical Procedures
- Others
Global Outpatient Hospital Services Market, By Type:
- Emergency Department
- Urgent Care Centers
- Primary Care Clinics
- Specialized Outpatient Clinics
- Others
Global Outpatient hospital services Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global outpatient hospital services market.
- Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
- Max Healthcare Institute Limited
- Fortis Healthcare Limited
- Aster DM Healthcare Limited
- HCA Healthcare, Inc.
- Community Health Systems, Inc.
- Tenet Healthcare Corporation
- ORPEA Group
- Netcare Limited
- Spire Healthcare Group plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbvv2p
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005805/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.