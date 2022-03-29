Global Regenerative Agriculture Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice (Aquaculture, Agroecology, Agroforestry, Biochar, Holistic Planned Grazing, Pasture Cropping, Silvopasture, Others), By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global regenerative agriculture market is projected to accomplish significant growth in the forecast period, 2022-2026 with an impressive CAGR.
The market growth can be attributed to the surging demand for the rehabilitation and conservation of the food and farming systems around the world. Rising concerns and awareness regarding depleting conditions of the soil, water and air quality for the agriculture is actively driving the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the upcoming five years.
Various market players are actively involved in the regenerative agriculture and to replenish the biological factors of the nutritional harvest, the increasing number of market players is also supporting the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the next five years.
High tech advances in the agricultural tools and equipment such that reliable field analytics can be provided to the farmers, traders, and insurers regarding the soil condition and their agriculture yields, is also substantiating the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the future five years of forecast.
Regenerative agriculture is a potential method to restore and replenish the soil, water, and air conditions such that the negative effects of industrial agriculture can be overcome. These are holistic farming practices that aims to improve the soil health and reverse the climate change.
The process involves biodiversity, improving the water cycle, increasing organic matter in soil structure, and transferring carbon from the atmosphere to the soil. Method of regenerative agriculture increases the amount of arable topsoil, which replenishes the agriculture health and better food system. Procedures like crop rotation, livestock rotation, composting, no-till farming, agroecology, and agroforestry play vital roles of regenerative agriculture.
The global regenerative agriculture market segmentation is based on practice, application, competitional landscape, and regional distribution. Based on practice, the market is further bifurcated into aquaculture, agroecology, agroforestry, biochar, holistic planned grazing, pasture cropping, silvopasture, and others.
Aquaculture, the farming of aquatic animals like fiches, squids, etc. in rotations fixes the water quality required for the agriculture. Agroecology is the application of ecological concepts and principles in farming that promotes farming practices like mitigate climate change, work with wildlife.
Agroforestry is a type of agroecology that combines trees and farming. The trees grown provide added advantages of shelter, fruits, etc. the added advantages of these practices and rising awareness about the same is driving the growth of the global regenerative agriculture market in the upcoming five years.
Holding the major shares of the global regenerative agriculture market are General Mills Inc., Cargill, Inc, Danone S.A., Grounded South Africa, Regen AG, Nestle S.A., Alter Eco Americas Inc, New Leaf Tree Syrups, Bluebird Grain Farms, Soil Capital Ltd., among others.
Market players are actively involved in the research and technological development in the product developments. The advanced technology has made it possible for the industry to provide excellent services through regenerative agriculture. Further advancement would aid the market value and brand establishment in the future five years.
New market players may focus on the research and development to provide options that satisfies the consumer demand as well as benefits the market players in building their brand value. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.
Report Scope:
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016 - 2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022 - 2026
Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Practice:
- Aquaculture
- Agroecology
- Agroforestry
- Biochar
- Holistic Planned Grazing
- Pasture Cropping
- Silvopasture
- Others
Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Application:
- Carbon Sequestration
- Nutrient Cycling
- Biodiversity
- Others
Global Regenerative Agriculture Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
Competitive Landscape
Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global regenerative agriculture market.
- General Mills Inc.
- Cargill, Inc
- Danone S.A.
- Grounded South Africa
- RegenAG
- Nestle S.A.
- Alter Eco Americas Inc
- New Leaf Tree Syrups
- Bluebird Grain Farms
- Soil Capital Ltd.
