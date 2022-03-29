Global Metal Detector Markets, Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Metal Detector Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the metal detector market.

The technologies in metal detector market have undergone significant change in recent years, with electrically balanced coil to radio based detector. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pulse induction are creating significant potential for advanced metal detectors in security and countermine applications, and driving the demand for metal detector technologies.

In this market, various technologies such as, very low frequency (VLF), multi frequency (MF), and pulse induction (PI) are used in metal detector for security in different applications. Increasing terrorism activities and increasing stringency in government compliances in various sectors to maintain high level of security and safety are creating new opportunities for various metal detector technologies.

Some of the metal detector companies profiled in this report include Mettler Toledo, Codan, CEIA, Garrett Metal Detectors, Eriez Manufacturing, Loma Systems, Valiant Industries, Eriez Manufacturing, and DIBAL.

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the metal detector market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in metal detector market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in metal detector market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in metal detector technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this metal detector market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this metal detector technology space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Metal Detector Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1 Metal Detector Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Very Low Frequency (VLF)

4.2.2. Multi Frequency (MF)

4.2.3. Pulse Induction (PI)

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Industrial by Technology

4.3.1.1. Very Low Frequency (VLF)

4.3.1.2. Multi Frequency (MF)

4.3.1.3. Pulse Induction (PI)

4.3.2. Security by Technology

4.3.2.1. Very Low Frequency (VLF)

4.3.2.2. Multi Frequency (MF)

4.3.2.3. Pulse Induction (PI)

4.3.3. Consumer by Technology

4.3.3.1. Very Low Frequency (VLF)

4.3.3.2. Multi Frequency (MF)

4.3.3.3. Pulse Induction (PI)

4.3.4. Countermine by Technology

4.3.4.1. Very Low Frequency (VLF)

4.3.4.2. Multi Frequency (MF)

4.3.4.3. Pulse Induction (PI)

4.3.5. Others by Technology

4.3.5.1. Very Low Frequency (VLF)

4.3.5.2. Multi Frequency (MF)

4.3.5.3. Pulse Induction (PI)

5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Metal Detector Market by Region

5.2. North American Metal Detector Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Metal Detector Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Metal Detector Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Metal Detector Technology Market

5.3. European Metal Detector Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Metal Detector Technology Market

5.3.2. German Automotive Metal Detector Technology Market

5.3.3. French Automotive Metal Detector Technology Market

5.4. APAC Metal Detector Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Metal Detector System Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Metal Detector System Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Metal Detector System Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Metal Detector Technology Market

5.5. ROW Metal Detector Technology Market

6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Metal Detector Technologies

7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Metal Detector Market by Technology Type

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Metal Detector Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Metal Detector Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Metal Detector Market

8.4. Disruption potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Metal Detector Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Metal Detector Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. Mettler Toledo

9.2. Codan

9.3. CEIA

9.4. Garrett Metal Detectors

9.5. Eriez Manufacturing

9.6. Loma Systems

9.7. Valiant Industries

9.8. Eriez Manufacturing

9.9. DIBAL

