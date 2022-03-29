GA Telesis Names Maylin Salgado Vice President of ESG & Global Quality Systems

GA Telesis, LLC ("GAT"), the pioneering leader in integrated aviation services, announces that Maylin Salgado has been promoted to the role of Vice President of ESG and Global Quality Systems. In continuing its focus towards a better future and long-term sustainability, GA Telesis strategically emphasizes its ESG initiatives with a simple view of making the world a better place for all its inhabitants.

The Company is no stranger to ESG and has led the way, in its sector, with many of the relevant initiatives necessary for a successful ESG strategy implementation. Maylin's focus will be to promote sustainability internally and across the global industry.

"For a number of years, our customers have been more critical of their ESG performance. But lately, they are turning that lens on us," said Abdol Moabery, Chief Executive Officer at GA Telesis. "With the majority of the top ten business risks identified by the World Economic Forum being ESG related, it is becoming increasingly clear a heightened awareness of ESG factors is critical to long-term success," remarked Moabery.

Salgado will develop, consolidate, operationalize, and publicize GA Telesis' ESG strategies and initiatives through coordination with multiple internal teams and global business unit stakeholders, furthering the Company's ongoing mission of promoting sustainability.

"Ethics, safety, teamwork, and innovation are at the very foundation and fabric of what we have always done at GA Telesis," said Maylin Salgado. "As a key member of the management team since 2012, I am well equipped to take the existing values of GA Telesis to a new level while incorporating both the internal and external needs for a successful ESG culture," added Salgado.

Under Salgado's leadership, GA Telesis will establish clearly defined goals to enhance its commitment to reducing energy costs and greenhouse gas emissions, improving its internal diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and creating momentum behind its charitable giving and community engagement efforts. In addition, the Company's ESG framework will focus on transparency, stakeholder engagement, and KPIs to measure results.

