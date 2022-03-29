Global HDI PCB Markets, Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global HDI PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the HDI PCB market.
The technologies in HDI PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, traditional low density to advance high density PCBs. The rising wave of new technologies, such as 10+ layer technology are creating significant potential in smartphone, tablets, and automotive applications, and driving the demand for HDI PCB technologies.
In HDI PCB market, various technologies, such as 4-6 layers, 8-10 layers, and 10+ layers are used in various applications. Growth in consumer electronics, miniaturization of electronic devices, increasing demand for high performance PCBs, and growing adoption of advanced electronics and safety measures in the automotive are creating new opportunities for various HDI PCB technologies.
Some of the companies profiled in this report include Siemens AG, Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TTM Technologies, Inc., Unimicron, AT&S, Ibiden Group, SEMCO, Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp., Tripod Technology Corp., DAP Corporation, and Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd
This report answers the following 9 key questions:
Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the HDI PCB market?
Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in HDI PCB market?
Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in HDI PCB market?
Q.6 What are the latest developments in HDI PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?
Q.8 Who are the major players in this HDI PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this HDI PCB technology space?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Technology Landscape
2.1. Technology Background and Evolution
2.2. Technology and Application Mapping
2.3. Supply Chain
3. Technology Readiness
3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness
3.2. Drivers and Challenges in HDI PCB Technologies
3.3. Competitive Intensity
3.4. Regulatory Compliance
4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024
4.1. HDI PCB Opportunity
4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)
4.2.1. 4-6 Layer
4.2.2. 8-10 Layer
4.2.3. 10+ Layer
4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments
4.3.1. Smartphone and Tablets
4.3.1.1. 4-6 Layer
4.3.1.2. 8-10 Layer
4.3.1.3. 10+ Layer
4.3.2. Telecom/Datacom
4.3.2.1. 4-6 Layer
4.3.2.2. 8-10 Layer
4.3.2.3. 10+ Layer
4.3.3. Computer
4.3.3.1. 4-6 Layer
4.3.3.2. 8-10 Layer
4.3.3.3. 10+ Layer
4.3.4. Consumer Electronics
4.3.4.1. 4-6 Layer
4.3.4.2. 8-10 Layer
4.3.4.3. 10+ Layer
4.3.5. Automotive
4.3.5.1. 4-6 Layer
4.3.5.2. 8-10 Layer
4.3.5.3. 10+ Layer
5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region
5.1. HDI PCB Market by Region
5.2. North American HDI PCB Technology Market
5.3. European HDI PCB Technology Market
5.4. APAC HDI PCB Technology Market
5.5. ROW HDI PCB Technology Market
6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the HDI PCB Technologies
7. Companies/Ecosystem
7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis
7.2. Market Share Analysis
7.3. Geographical Reach
8. Strategic Implications
8.1. Implications
8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by Technology
8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by Application
8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the HDI PCB Market by Region
8.3. Emerging Trends in the HDI PCB Market
8.4. Disruption Potential
8.5. Strategic Analysis
8.5.1. New Product Development
8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the HDI PCB Market
8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the HDI PCB Market
9. Company Profiles of Leading Players
- Siemens AG
- Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- TTM Technologies, Inc.
- Unimicron
- AT&S
- Ibiden Group
- SEMCO
- Unitech Printed Circuit Board Corp.
- Tripod Technology Corp.
- DAP Corporation
- Meiko Electronics Co. Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vx451l.
