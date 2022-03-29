Hexion Wins American Chemistry Council (ACC) Responsible Care® Awards in Two Categories, 12 Facilities Recognized

Company Recognized for Waste Minimization, Energy Efficiency and Facility Safety

Two projects and 12 facilities at Hexion Inc. were named Responsible Care® award winners by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) and honored for excellence in waste reduction, energy efficiency, and overall safety performance.

"The latest recognition from the ACC reflects how our associates are leveraging our strategic sustainability initiatives to steadily guide our business and serve our global customers," said Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to operating our sites safely and in a sustainable manner."

Hexion was recognized in the following categories for its achievements:

Waste Minimization, Reuse and Recycling– Hexion's Sheboygan, WI site received an ACC Award with Exceptional Merit. By utilizing Six Sigma planning, the manufacturing facility reduced distillate water disposal volumes by 90 percent and eliminated nearly 90 truck shipments of wastewater annually from the roadways. Process piping and filtration modifications were made in the plant, and testing proved that reuse of the distillate stream was possible without negative process or product quality impacts.

Energy Efficiency – Hexion's Geismar, LA facility significantly reduced the electricity consumed by its continuously operating production units by strategically revamping its cooling processes and making strategic investments in its infrastructure. This included installing variable frequency drives and automated controls logic on the cooling pumps to improve its cooling water tower electric efficiency.

Facility Safety – 12 Hexion facilities were recognized for their achievements in employee health and safety, including 11 plants receiving Certificates of Excellence for meeting the most stringent safety criteria. These sites are Baytown, TX; Diboll, TX; Geismar, LA; Fayetteville, NC; Hope, AR; Missoula, MT; Morganton, NC; Luling, LA; La Grande, OR; Portland, OR; and Sheboygan, WI. In addition, Hexion's Moreau, NY site received an ACC Honor Award for Safety.

The ACC distinction follows several notable awards that highlighted the Company's recent efforts towards advancing its sustainability initiatives. In April 2021, the Company announced that it had received its first ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award, one of the highest honors bestowed by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR program, for its multi-year waste reduction and energy efficiency initiatives. In June 2021, Hexion announced that it was ranked among the top four companies in the North American chemical sector according to an environmental, social and governance (ESG) assessment from V.E, part of Moody's ESG Solutions.

Responsible Care helps ACC member and partner companies significantly enhance and improve the health and safety performance of their associates and the communities in which they operate. Facilities within Hexion's global manufacturing network have achieved additional certifications, including ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 45001 (Health and Safety Management System).

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global adhesive, coatings, and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

