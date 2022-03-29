BioCurity Pharmaceuticals Inc. ('BioCurity' or 'Company') Announces Notice of Allowance for the Company's United States Patent Claims on Reduction of Side Effects Caused by Radiation Therapy Combined with Chemotherapy

BioCurity is a private preclinical biotech company developing supportive cancer oncology drugs to prevent or mitigate some of the side effects of radiation therapy for cancer patients. BioCurity is pleased to announce the Company received a notice of allowance of claims from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the Company's United States patent that covers the use of the Company's cerium oxide nanoparticles for the reduction of side effects caused by radiation therapy for lung and pancreatic cancer patients receiving a combination of radiation therapy and chemotherapy as part of their treatment regimen.

This new patent builds upon the 8 US patents BioCurity exclusively controls related to its novel drug development. BioCurity also exclusively controls its international patents, which currently exist in Australia, China, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and Mexico, and cover the use of the Company's cerium oxide nanoparticle technology for patients with certain cancers treated with radiation combined with chemotherapy.

Globally, it is estimated that 6 million of the 18 million annually diagnosed new cancer patients receive radiation. The short and long-term side effects of radiation therapy to various organs and tissues in humans have been well characterized, can impair a cancer patient's medical treatment plan, and can leave cancer survivors with permanent adverse conditions. Treatment of these side effects cost more than 3 billion dollars annually in the US. The global cancer supportive care market is projected to reach approximately 41 billion dollars by 2027 and is driven by the growing prevalence of cancer.

"BioCurity's scientific discovery in an IV formulation for internal tissue as well as a topical formulation to protect against skin damage offers the potential to prevent the often-devastating side effects associated with radiation therapy and to enhance the treatment outcomes for patients undergoing radiation therapy alone or in combination with chemotherapy to treat their cancer. Each of the formulations have been studied in various proof of concept animal models of head and neck, lung, breast, pancreatic, colorectal, and prostate cancer. The positive preclinical data in these animal models suggest the potential use in multiple types of cancers where radiation therapy is used alone or in conjunction with chemotherapy to treat cancer patients," said Dr. Cheryl Baker PhD, Scientific Co-Founder, and a Board member of BioCurity.

BioCurity's clinical development team led by CSSi LifeSciences has an excellent track record in working with small and emerging biopharmaceutical companies to advance their lead drug products to and through commercialization. With 100% success in obtaining an Investigational New Drug and 500 successful drugs, diagnostics and devices commercialized.

About BioCurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

BioCurity is a preclinical biotech company with a mission to prevent certain short term and long-term side effects of radiation therapy for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. BioCurity's technology is designed to protect normal cells from radiation damage without impacting the effectiveness of radiation treatment. For example, for head and neck cancer patients, radiation can cause a loss in saliva production, resulting in dry mouth, difficulty eating and swallowing and in severe cases malnutrition may require nutrition through a feeding tube. For lung cancer patients, radiation-induced lung scarring and fluid in the healthy, non-cancerous lung tissue can cause persistent coughing and inability to breathe. Burning and blistering and permanent scarring of the skin can also result for cancer patients undergoing radiation therapy. The development of an oncology supportive drug to prevent radiation side effects can transform radiation therapy by eliminating treatment of sometimes serious radiation side effects and improve overall patient outcomes. BioCurity's Scientific and Medical Advisory Board includes physicians affiliated with top U.S. medical centers of excellence. Please visit BioCurity's website and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

