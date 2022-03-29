Harvard Business Review Announces Final Lineup for 2022 HBR Live: Leaders Who Make a Difference

The one-day virtual conference on April 7 will feature interviews with global CEOs and expert-led mini-masterclasses
Harvard Business Review has announced the final speaker lineup and agenda for its HBR Live: Leaders Who Make a Difference conference, to be held virtually on April 7, 2022.
The daylong event will convene top CEOs and experts to discuss how to drive social impact and business growth in a new era of work.
Speakers and sessions will include:
Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna – Building a Business Around Scientific Innovation
Marc Benioff, chair and co-CEO, Salesforce – How Business Can Be a Platform for Change
Ken Burns, filmmaker, Florentine Films – Essential Lessons in Innovation and Collaboration
Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, Mark Cuban Companies – Deploying Technology for Good
Judith McKenna, president and CEO, Walmart International – Global Teamwork During Challenging Times
Tsedal Neeley, professor, Harvard Business School, and co-author of The Digital Mindset – Thriving in the Hybrid Era
Gorick Ng, career adviser, Harvard College, and author of The Unspoken Rules – Understanding Privilege: Who Gets Ahead at Work and Why
Indra Nooyi, former chairman and CEO, PepsiCo – How to Lead a Purpose-Driven Transformation
Meghan O'Sullivan, professor, Harvard Kennedy School – Energy, the Climate, and Geopolitical Risk
Daniel Pink, author, The Power of Regret – Harnessing Regrets to Make Positive Change
Maryam Sharifzadeh, CEO and founder, Zen as a Service (ZaaS) – Office Yoga for Leaders
James D. White, former chair and CEO, Jamba Juice, and author of Anti-Racist Leadership – Anti-Racist Leadership
Other highlights include a special performance by acclaimed violinist Ezinma and a Young Leaders Spotlight.
Visit HBR Live for the complete list of speakers.
The contributing sponsors of HBR Live are Daggerwing Group, NICE, and Panasonic.
Media who would like to cover the event should contact Amy Poftak at apoftak@hbr.org.
About Harvard Business Review
Harvard Business Review is the leading destination for smart management thinking. Through its flagship magazine, 10 international licensed editions, books from Harvard Business Review Press, and digital content and tools published on HBR.org, Harvard Business Review provides professionals around the world with rigorous insights and best practices to lead themselves and their organizations more effectively and to make a positive impact.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005721/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.