Harvard Business Review Announces Final Lineup for 2022 HBR Live: Leaders Who Make a Difference

The one-day virtual conference on April 7 will feature interviews with global CEOs and expert-led mini-masterclasses

Harvard Business Review has announced the final speaker lineup and agenda for its HBR Live: Leaders Who Make a Difference conference, to be held virtually on April 7, 2022.

The daylong event will convene top CEOs and experts to discuss how to drive social impact and business growth in a new era of work.

Speakers and sessions will include:

Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna – Building a Business Around Scientific Innovation

Marc Benioff, chair and co-CEO, Salesforce – How Business Can Be a Platform for Change

Ken Burns, filmmaker, Florentine Films – Essential Lessons in Innovation and Collaboration

Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, Mark Cuban Companies – Deploying Technology for Good

Judith McKenna, president and CEO, Walmart International – Global Teamwork During Challenging Times

Tsedal Neeley, professor, Harvard Business School, and co-author of The Digital Mindset – Thriving in the Hybrid Era

Gorick Ng, career adviser, Harvard College, and author of The Unspoken Rules – Understanding Privilege: Who Gets Ahead at Work and Why

Indra Nooyi, former chairman and CEO, PepsiCo – How to Lead a Purpose-Driven Transformation

Meghan O'Sullivan, professor, Harvard Kennedy School – Energy, the Climate, and Geopolitical Risk

Daniel Pink, author, The Power of Regret – Harnessing Regrets to Make Positive Change

Maryam Sharifzadeh, CEO and founder, Zen as a Service (ZaaS) – Office Yoga for Leaders

James D. White, former chair and CEO, Jamba Juice, and author of Anti-Racist Leadership – Anti-Racist Leadership

Other highlights include a special performance by acclaimed violinist Ezinma and a Young Leaders Spotlight.

The contributing sponsors of HBR Live are Daggerwing Group, NICE, and Panasonic.

