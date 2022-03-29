Higher Growth Search Releases 2022 Salary Guide for the Cannabis Industry

Comprehensive Data Provides Employers Timely Insights and Tactics to Attract and Retain Top Candidates and Strategically Grow Their Business
Higher Growth Search, one of the nation's leading cannabis staffing and HR solutions firms, recently released its 2022 Salary Guide. With dozens of roles represented across every aspect of the industry, the Guide provides comprehensive resources, data and guidance to attract and retain top candidates.
As experts in staffing, business operations, payroll, benefits and HR solutions specific to the cannabis industry, Higher Growth Search is uniquely positioned to research and disseminate critical information to support businesses in established and breakout markets across America.
"One of our goals at Higher Growth Search is to leverage our industry expertise gained by working with companies across the cannabis supply chain to enable business leaders to focus on their targeted growth goals," said Joe Madigan, CEO of Higher Growth Search. "The 2022 Salary Guide provides up-to-date data and analysis to inform hiring strategy for operators in all regulatory frameworks, from multistate to vertical integration."
The Guide breaks down salaries by position, from entry-level to senior management, as well as executive and administrative roles. It also includes analysis of compensation incentives and a national salary key that details state-specific salary trends.
Employers can access salary information for roles in Cultivation, Lab Extraction & Testing, Manufacturing, Distribution and Retail. Higher Growth Search also captured salary data on Administration, Engineering, Finance & Accounting, Information Technology, Sales, Marketing and Human Resources.
More information about Higher Growth Search can be found here. Higher Growth Search's 2022 Salary Guide can be accessed here.
About Higher Growth Search
Higher Growth Search is an industry leader in providing advanced employment, staffing and HR solutions to cannabis businesses and organizations at every stage of development and operation. With a combined 20 years of direct experience in the cannabis sector and over 50 years of experience in staffing and recruiting, the Higher Growth Search team gives businesses the proper resources to support their employees, optimize efficiency, maintain safety compliance, and locate and retain top candidates that are right for each role and each company. For more information, visit highergrowthsearch.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005336/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.