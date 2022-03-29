Global Flexible PCB Markets, Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Flexible PCB Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the flexible PCB market.

The technologies in flexible PCB market have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional single sided flexible circuit to advanced multi-layer and rigid-flex flexible circuit. The rising wave of rigid-flex circuit technology are creating significant potential in various telecommunication and medical applications, and driving the demand for flexible PCB technologies.

In flexible PCB market, various technologies, such as single sided, double sided, multi-layer, and rigid flex circuits are used in various applications. Increasing demand for FPC in the telecommunication industry, growth in connected device, and advancement in automotive electronics are creating new opportunities for various flexible PCB technologies.

Some of the companies profiled in this report include LG Innotek, Amphenol APC, Multi Circuit Boards Ltd., Epec, Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik, Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co., Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc., 3M, and Cirexx International

This report answers the following 9 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the flexible PCB market?

Q.2 Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in flexible PCB market?

Q.4 What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in flexible PCB market?

Q.6 What are the latest developments in flexible PCB technologies? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.7 Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this flexible PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What are strategic growth opportunities in this flexible PCB technology space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Technology Landscape

2.1. Technology Background and Evolution

2.2. Technology and Application Mapping

2.3. Supply Chain

3. Technology Readiness

3.1. Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2. Drivers and Challenges in Flexible PCB Technologies

3.3. Competitive Intensity

3.4. Regulatory Compliance

4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1. Flexible PCB Opportunity

4.2. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1. Single Sided

4.2.2. Double Sided

4.2.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.2.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3. Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1. Aerospace

4.3.1.1. Single Sided

4.3.1.2. Double Sided

4.3.1.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.1.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.2. Telecommunications

4.3.2.1. Single Sided

4.3.2.2. Double Sided

4.3.2.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.2.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.3. Automotive

4.3.3.1. Single Sided

4.3.3.2. Double Sided

4.3.3.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.3.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.4. Medical Systems

4.3.4.1. Single Sided

4.3.4.2. Double Sided

4.3.4.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.4.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.5. Industrial & Instrumentation

4.3.5.1. Single Sided

4.3.5.2. Double Sided

4.3.5.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.5.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.6. Semiconductors

4.3.6.1. Single Sided

4.3.6.2. Double Sided

4.3.6.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.6.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

4.3.7. Consumer Electronics

4.3.7.1. Single Sided

4.3.7.2. Double Sided

4.3.7.3. Multi-Layer Flex

4.3.7.4. Rigid Flex Circuits

5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1. Flexible PCB Market by Region

5.2. North American Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.2.1. United States Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.2.2. Canadian Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.2.3. Mexican Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.3. European Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.3.1. The United Kingdom Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.3.2. German Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.3.3. French Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.4. APAC Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.4.1. Chinese Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.4.2. Japanese Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.4.3. Indian Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.4.4. South Korean Flexible PCB Technology Market

5.5. ROW Double Sided Flexible PCB Technology Market

6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Flexible PCB Technologies

7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1. Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2. Market Share Analysis

7.3. Geographical Reach

8. Strategic Implications

8.1. Implications

8.2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible PCB Market by Technology

8.2.2. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible PCB Market by Application

8.2.3. Growth Opportunities for the Flexible PCB Market by Region

8.3. Emerging Trends in the Flexible PCB Market

8.4. Disruption Potential

8.5. Strategic Analysis

8.5.1. New Product Development

8.5.2. Capacity Expansion of the Flexible PCB Market

8.5.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Flexible PCB Market

9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1. LG Innotek

9.2. Amphenol APC

9.3. Multi Circuit Boards Ltd.

9.4. Epec

9.5. Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik

9.6. Wurth Elektronik GmbH & Co.

9.7. Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc.

9.8. 3M

9.9. Cirexx International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sqfd97

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005779/en/