Worldwide Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Industry to 2027 - by Route of Administration, Application and Distribution Channel - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of pain and inflammation causing disorders is a key factor driving the growth of the global NSAIDs market. The rising preference of NSAIDs over opioids is another major factor driving its market growth.
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Horizon Therapeutics Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Novartis AG.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Zyla Lifesciences
The global NSAIDs market is segmented based on route of administration, application, and distribution channel. Based on route of administration, the NSAIDs market is segmented into oral and parenteral. Based on application, the NSAIDs market is segmented into arthritis, migraine, ophthalmic diseases, and other. Based on distribution channel, the NSAIDs market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others distribution channels.
Geographically, the global NSAIDs market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global NSAIDs market include Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC., Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG., among others.
Market Segmentation
- Global NSAIDs Market Research and Analysis by Route of Administration
- Global NSAIDs Market Research and Analysis by Application
- Global NSAIDs Market Research and Analysis by Distribution Channel
The Report Covers
- Comprehensive research methodology of the global NSAIDs market.
- This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.
- An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
- Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global NSAIDs market.
- Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global NSAIDs market.
- Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.
- Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Summary
2. Market Overview and Insights
2.1. Scope of the Report
2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends
2.2.1. Key Findings
2.2.2. Recommendations
2.2.3. Conclusion
3. Market Determinants
3.1. Motivators
3.2. Restraints
3.3. Opportunities
4. Market Segmentation
4.1. Global NSAIDs Market by Route of Administration
4.1.1. Orals
4.1.2. Parenteral
4.2. Global NSAIDs Market by Application
4.2.1. Arthritis
4.2.2. Migraine
4.2.3. Ophthalmic Diseases
4.2.4. Other
4.3. Global NSAIDs Market by Distribution Channel
4.3.1. Hospital Pharmacies
4.3.2. Retail Pharmacies
4.3.3. Other
5. Regional Analysis
6. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6zse0y
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005764/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.