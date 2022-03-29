Gateway Opens Mortgage Center in Lampasas to Better Serve Demand for Home Financing

Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, announced it has opened a mortgage center in Lampasas, Texas, to meet increased demand from local communities for home financing. This is the 40th Gateway mortgage center in Texas and brings the company's footprint to more than 170 mortgage centers across the United States.

"My passion is helping families realize their dreams of homeownership," shared MaKayla Eckert, Mortgage Sales Manager in the new Lampasas location. "It's extremely fulfilling to work for a supportive team dedicated to strengthening families and communities."

Gateway funded more than $10 billion in mortgage loans in 2021, assisting nearly 45,000 families with their home financing needs.

"Gateway's growth and expansion of its footprint to better meet the increasing demand from local communities for home financing is exciting," said Scott Gesell, CEO of Gateway. "We remain committed to the families and communities we serve. Our momentum is a testament to our team members' persistent focus on connecting with people to impact their lives positively."

"Since joining Gateway, I have been amazed by the team's commitment to helping our customers," said Steven Plaisance, President of Mortgage Banking for Gateway. "Part of that commitment is through a growth strategy of expanding to new communities where more customers can enjoy the Gateway experience of putting people first."

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset-sized bank with a significant mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States, with eight bank branches in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)

