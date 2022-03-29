Attorney Randall Kinnard Establishes New Law Firm

Kinnard Law specializes in personal injury and medical malpractice cases

Nashville-based attorney Randall L. Kinnard announced today the launch of his new law firm, Kinnard Law. With 40-plus years of record-setting jury verdicts, Kinnard continues his dedication to providing legal counsel to personal injury and medical malpractice victims.

Kinnard's career has been defined by two values: competence and respect. He has recovered many record verdicts for injury victims, including a $55 million jury verdict for sportscaster Erin Andrews and a $22 million verdict for Bette and Ben Donathan, which included the largest known medical malpractice jury verdict for any one plaintiff in Tennessee history. Named to "The Best Lawyers in America" since 1993, he received the American Bar Association's Pursuit of Justice Award in 2020 and is the only lawyer in Tennessee to be in the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only group of the nation's top 100 plaintiffs' trial attorneys.

In addition to his practice, Kinnard is devoted to the community and has served as a board member and volunteer for various charities over the years, including the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Alive Hospice, Warner Parks, Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee, and Centerstone. He has also spent many years promoting the importance of respect in life and legal practice to legal associations and other organizations around the country. He has presented to Rotary Clubs, churches, Tennessee judges, the Metro Nashville Law Department and FedEx.

Kinnard also believes that one of the best ways to share the importance of respect is to start with children. His "R-E-S-P-E-C-T" Contest runs each year and invites local fifth graders to write and draw about what respect means to them. Children with winning entries are recognized at a celebration at the Nashville Metropolitan Courthouse.

Kinnard Law continues Kinnard's career-long focus on personal injury and medical malpractice cases. A section of his new firm is dedicated to helping children and their families in personal injury cases when children are hurt in car wrecks, by faulty products, via medical malpractice or in other accidents. Attorneys Mark Beveridge, Mary Ellen Morris and Jennifer Eberle make up the rest of Kinnard Law's top-rated team of trial lawyers.

"For my clients, the launch of Kinnard Law means a continuation of the excellent work we've been accomplishing together for years," Kinnard said. "At the same time, it's an exciting new adventure. I am still driven to do the most that I can for others and be as helpful as I can."

Prior to this new venture, Kinnard was the founder of personal injury firm Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, which began in 1977.

To learn more about Kinnard and his team at Kinnard Law, please visit www.kinnardlaw.com.

