Keysight Selected by VTT to Support Open Testing and Integration Facility in Finland

Keysight Open Radio Architect solutions support an open RAN ecosystem

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS, a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd. has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to build an open testing and integration facility in support of an open radio access network (RAN) ecosystem.

An independent and impartial research center, VTT advances the utilization and commercialization of research and technology in commerce and society. VTT will use KORA solutions to create a collaborative, open and impartial working test environment that will serve a global open ecosystem of radio access network equipment vendors.

"Keysight is delighted to provide VTT with test, emulation and verification solutions that support the research institute's goal of establishing an open test site in support of a global open RAN ecosystem," said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president and general manager for Keysight's network access group. "Rigorous testing and robust integration verification procedures are critical to seamless end-to-end functionality and performance in 4G or 5G networks built on open, virtualized and disaggregated architectures."

VTT is one of Europe's leading research institutions and active in industry-relevant Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) including 5G and 6G research, cyber security, factory of the future and big data. Keysight's comprehensive suite of open RAN solutions span early pre-silicon development to system integration. Keysight's integrated software and hardware tools for emulating user equipment (UE), 5G Core (5C) and different functions of the open RAN will enable VTT to verify conformance to specifications, interoperability, performance and security from the edge of the RAN to the core of the network.

"Partnering with Keysight will enable VTT to create a unique test and integration facility recognized by the O-RAN ALLIANCE. This will advance the development of a technology built on open interfaces, while supporting strong collaboration between vendors, test labs and mobile operators," said Sauli Eloranta, vice president, Safe and Connected Society at VTT.

Keysight offers common open RAN software platforms and built-in test automation capabilities, which helps accelerate verification of components, sub-systems and end-to-end systems across the product workflow.

