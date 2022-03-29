UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children to Host Important Conference on Cerebral Palsy Aimed at Professionals and Families Affected

Cerebral palsy is the most common childhood physical disability in the United States and throughout the world. To help further educate both professionals and family members affected by the disorder, a unique event will be held April 2 at the UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children's Center for Cerebral Palsy in Los Angeles. The Margaret Jones Conference on Cerebral Palsy will feature programming specially tailored to both the professional and consumer communities.

The first half of the day will be a professional conference designed for pediatricians, neurologists, family practitioners, therapists, nurses, case managers, social workers and other health care professionals who encounter children and adults with cerebral palsy in their practice environments. With a focus on "Individualized Medicine for Patients with Cerebral Palsy," the session will tackle such topics as the biological basis of muscle dysfunction in cerebral palsy; current surgical treatments utilizing gait analysis, x-rays, and other tools; evidence-based muscle strengthening programs, and evidence-based orthotics. Continuing medical education credits will be awarded for participants.

Following a lunch break, the afternoon will be devoted to a Family Forum on "Supporting Strength & Participation in Patients with Cerebral Palsy." That portion of the day has been carefully designed for cerebral palsy and neuromuscular patients, their parents, support systems and care teams to learn about current trends in cerebral palsy treatments and discuss other shared interests. Topics will include the current state of the science in cerebral palsy and muscle dysfunction as well as evidence-based individual medical management of cerebral palsy. The program will also include a number of breakout sessions focused on such topics as tools for strength between PT/OT sessions, following a home exercise program, how to find resources, adapted computer gaming and games with Angel City Sports.

The keynote speaker at both sessions will be Matthew McLaughlin, M.D., associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Mercy in Kansas City. A pediatric rehabilitation medicine physician and clinical pharmacologist, Dr. McLaughlin's primary research has centered around precision medicine in pediatric patients, specifically identifying genetic causes of cerebral palsy and optimizing "the right medication for the right patient at the right time to improve outcomes."

Faculty members participating in the day include: Rachel Thompson, M.D, director of the UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children's Center for Cerebral Palsy; Kristen Stearns-Reider, PhD, PT, associate director at the Kameron Gait and Motion Analysis Laboratory at UCLA; Eileen Fowler, PhD, PT, director of the Kameron Gait and Motion Analysis Laboratory at UCLA; Christine Caron, PT, DPT, PCS, director of the Orthopaedic Institute for Children Rehabilitation Center; Natalie Wilson, MSOP, DP, clinical director at Active Life Orthotics and Prosthetics; and Michael O'Hara, MSW, LCSW, field instructor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

The April 2 conference will be held at the downtown Los Angeles campus of the Orthopaedic Institute for Children at 403 West Adams Blvd. The event is free to patients and their families, but prior registration is requested at https://www.ortho-institute.org/CCP-Family-Forum/

The Center for Cerebral Palsy at UCLA/Orthopaedic Institute for Children is dedicated to improving motor function in children and adults with cerebral palsy and related movement disorders through a program of timely diagnosis, comprehensive assessment and individualized treatment. It is the only interdisciplinary clinic in Southern California that evaluates and treats people with cerebral palsy throughout their lifespan.

About Orthopaedic Institute for Children

Orthopaedic Institute for Children was founded in 1911 as Los Angeles Orthopaedic Hospital and today is the largest pediatric orthopaedic facility on the West Coast focused solely on musculoskeletal conditions in children. In alliance with UCLA Health and with the support of the OIC Foundation, we advance pediatric orthopaedics worldwide through outstanding patient care, medical education and research. Our locations in downtown Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Westwood and Calexico treat the full spectrum of pediatric orthopaedic disorders and injuries. For more information, visit us at ortho-institute.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005414/en/