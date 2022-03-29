Riboli Family Wines Announces New Winemaker

Marty Spate to join Paso Robles-based Winery
Riboli Family Wines, a family-owned wine company founded in 1917, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marty Spate as Winemaker. Riboli Family Wines has increased their footprint recently in the Central Coast with additional vineyards in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles. Spate will be involved in winery operations in Paso Robles and Monterey County that go into brands such as San Simeon, Maddalena, Opaque, and Highlands 41.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005330/en/
Marty Spate (Photo: Business Wire)
"Our family is extremely excited to add a proven industry veteran like Marty to our Paso Robles winemaking team," says 4th Generation Winemaker, Anthony Riboli.
Spate brings over 20 years of experience to this role with winemaking, wine growing, and sourcing. His career has touched multiple countries spanning from Australia to Italy and most recently California's Central Coast. He comes to Riboli Family Wines from O'Neill Vintners and Distillers as well as Treasury Wine Estates. Spate will be reporting to Riboli Estates Group's Vice President of Winemaking and Vineyards, Susan Doyle.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Riboli Family Wines," says Spate. "With over 100 years in winemaking, Riboli Family Wines has an impressive history of making quality wines and I am excited to be part of such a rich tradition."
ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES
Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,500 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005330/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.