Riboli Family Wines Announces New Winemaker

Marty Spate to join Paso Robles-based Winery

Riboli Family Wines, a family-owned wine company founded in 1917, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marty Spate as Winemaker. Riboli Family Wines has increased their footprint recently in the Central Coast with additional vineyards in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles. Spate will be involved in winery operations in Paso Robles and Monterey County that go into brands such as San Simeon, Maddalena, Opaque, and Highlands 41.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005330/en/

Marty Spate (Photo: Business Wire)

"Our family is extremely excited to add a proven industry veteran like Marty to our Paso Robles winemaking team," says 4th Generation Winemaker, Anthony Riboli.

Spate brings over 20 years of experience to this role with winemaking, wine growing, and sourcing. His career has touched multiple countries spanning from Australia to Italy and most recently California's Central Coast. He comes to Riboli Family Wines from O'Neill Vintners and Distillers as well as Treasury Wine Estates. Spate will be reporting to Riboli Estates Group's Vice President of Winemaking and Vineyards, Susan Doyle.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at Riboli Family Wines," says Spate. "With over 100 years in winemaking, Riboli Family Wines has an impressive history of making quality wines and I am excited to be part of such a rich tradition."

ABOUT RIBOLI FAMILY WINES

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 American Winery of the Year, Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,500 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US*. With a natural affinity for creativity and innovation, the third and fourth generations of the Riboli family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005330/en/