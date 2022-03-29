Equalum Channel Growth Accelerates as Continuous Data Integration Anchors Modern IT

Global Shift to the Cloud Increases Demand for Operationally Efficient, Performant Data Integration Across Dynamic IT Environments

Equalum, a best-in-class provider of data integration and ingestion solutions, today highlighted channel partner growth. This comes as market shifts in cloud adoption have increased the demand for reliable and performant data integration under one unified platform with zero coding, driven by global spending on cloud services -- expected to reach $482 billion in 2022. Equalum partners, including Primenet and Skylytics, validated the company's Continuous Data Integration platform as end users increased their calls for a more comprehensive and performant solution.

Digital transformation, enabled by data-driven applications and a greater reliance on hyper-cloud platforms has made continuous data integration a requirement in the modern IT environment -- where clean, relevant data powers enterprise success. Equalum's Continuous Data Integration Platform is the first and only solution to natively support all data integration use cases and managed under a single, unified platform with zero coding for more agile and efficient operations.

Channel providers, including VARs, resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) are more often being called upon to support digital transformation initiatives, where the process of using digital technologies to create new or modify existing business processes, culture, and customer experiences is the mission at hand. As Equalum's focus is empowering digital transformation, forward thinking leaders in the channel have teamed with the company to deliver on this promise with a performant and efficient SaaS or software delivery offering.

"We understand that in order to scale, being a channel driven business is critical," says Equalum CEO, Guy Eilon. "Almost all the other players in the data integration space sell their solutions direct to end users. We see more benefit in focusing on product development, and letting our channel partners sell the platform and the continuing services customers will need to support it. That is the key to growth."

To empower Equalum partners, the company has instituted a formal channel program with a secure partner portal that offers deal registration protection, sales training and incentives, industry-leading margins, 24/7 multi-tier support, market development funds (MDF), white label product packaging, customizable marketing/sales collaterals and more. Partners in the program are onboarded quickly with Equalum's team, who then accelerate sales rapidly and enjoy long-term recurring revenue as a result of cemented value in customer relationships.

"This is a highly competitive market segment, but Equalum has proven itself in the space with a more performant and easy to use solution for a higher win ratio," said Michael Hickey, Founder of SkyLytics - an Equalum Partner. "Equalum has dialed in on the historic data integration issues that competitors were not able to resolve with a comprehensive platform that eliminates management issues and tool sprawl - we respect it immensely."

"Data compliance and security are two of the highest priorities for IT purchasers in the segments we serve, including government and the Global 2000," said Eran Cohen, CEO, Primenet. "Equalum's powerful platform backed by numerous product delivery options that help customers execute on their IT projects quickly make this the preferred offering in the category."

Continuous Data Integration Platform Version 3.0 has added dozens of new high-demand features to facilitate complex migrations, transformations and data manipulations with ease. Other important enhancements include support for all required cloud targets, the enhanced Oracle Binary Log Parser (OBLP) and advanced SQL replication Binary Parser (SRBP). Equalum supports the entire data ingestion development cycle from basic pipeline creation to massive operationalization – all from a no-code UI. Ideally suited for a broad range of use cases, Equalum is optimized for real-time streaming data, end to end data replication, enhanced batch data ingestion, multi-modal change data capture, and data file transformation for real-time analytics, end to end. Enterprise initiatives supported include real-time streaming (ETL/ELT), real time Change Data Capture (CDC), and data warehouse ETL performance improvements.

Resources:

Visit http://www.equalum.io to learn more

Register for a demo of the Equalum Continuous Data Integration Platform at https://www.equalum.io/get-demo

Access the OMDIA Research survey on The State of Data Collection and Integration (2021 Review) at http://equalum.io/resources/state-of-data-integration-2021-review

About Equalum

Equalum's Continuous Data Integration Platform is the only solution that natively supports all data integration use cases under one, unified platform with zero coding. The Platform's offers next-gen Change Data Capture (CDC), Real-Time Streaming ETL/ELT and batch ETL capabilities in addition high availability with failover protection, automated initial capture and CDC, easy bulk replications, native cloud support and a broad array of pre-configured sources and targets. Data teams go from 0 to basic knowledge in a few days, with their first use case ready to use in less than an hour. Experience data integration simplified. To learn more, please visit http://www.equalum.io.

