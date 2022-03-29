Pelvital Appoints Lydia Zeller as New Chief Executive Officer

Pelvital, a privately held medical technology company focused on women's health, announced the appointment of Lydia Zeller as Chief Executive Officer effective April 1, 2022. Zeller will succeed Dale Wahlstrom, co-founder and founding CEO, who is retiring but will continue to stay involved in Pelvital serving as executive chair on the Pelvital board of directors.

Zeller joins Pelvital from Kiio, a B2B2C provider of digital musculoskeletal healthcare. As Kiio's President and CEO, she raised funds, drove revenue, and led the company through a period of rapid growth culminating in acquisition by a leading digital health company. Zeller brings more than 30 years of entrepreneurial experience and deep expertise in virtual health, consumer-centric care, and the payer and consumer markets.

Speaking on behalf of the Board, Kathy Sherwood said "we are delighted with the appointment of Lydia as CEO. Lydia's executive leadership experience and deep expertise in consumer engagement, novel care delivery models, and the payer/provider/consumer ecosystem will be instrumental in driving the growth of Pelvital. In addition, the board would like to thank Dale Wahlstrom for the leadership he has provided. Pelvital was founded under Dale's management in 2016. Since then, Pelvital has completed one of the largest clinical trials of its kind and has commercialized Flyte, a clinically proven, convenient solution for women coping with female stress urinary incontinence (SUI) and pelvic floor muscle weakness."

"This leadership transition occurs during a period of positive momentum for Pelvital as we mark one year into our commercialization," said Dale Wahlstrom. "Lydia is uniquely qualified for this role as an entrepreneurial leader who brings strong digital health experience and impressive achievements in transforming and scaling an organization. Under her leadership and vision, Pelvital can expand its reach, to help more people through solutions that are based on our novel mechanotherapy technology platform."

Prior to serving as Kiio's CEO, Lydia held a variety of leadership roles at Kiio. As VP of Product Strategy, she handled product, sales and marketing, landing contracts with national payers, increasing consumer adoption, and growing Kiio to national recognition as a proven player in digital musculoskeletal care. As Director of Patient Engagement Solutions, she conceptualized and operationalized the company's pivot from clinical hardware/software sold to provider systems to a digital therapeutic sold to health insurance companies and large employers and provided as a covered benefit to their members. Prior to Kiio, Lydia was co-founding associate at a niche wealth management firm where she led operations and later consulted in financial regulatory compliance. Lydia earned a BA and Executive MBA from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I am thrilled to lead the Pelvital team and continue to advocate for improved access to healthcare," said Lydia Zeller. "I have a passion for women's health, rooted in a conviction that women deserve safe, effective, convenient solutions that respect their busy lives. As a healthcare community, it is imperative that we come together to advance health equity and address unmet needs. Pelvital has a tremendous opportunity to improve the quality of life for millions of women through the simple and efficient at-home treatment of Flyte."

About Pelvital

Pelvital is a privately held medical technology company focused on women's health. Pelvital's vision is to significantly improve the lives of people who suffer from pelvic floor disorders through novel, evidence-based, easy-to-use products offered directly to consumers via Flytetherapy.com and in partnership with clinicians. Founded in Minnesota in 2016 with roots in Norway, the company is focused on expanding conservative treatment options.

Pelvital's first product, Flyte®, is a clinically proven, in-home treatment for pelvic floor muscle strengthening and bladder control. Paired with expert education and encouragement from our on-staff pelvic floor physical therapists or our partners, Flyte is the proven effective, simple solution for women who want to treat at home and improve quality of life.

