DataStax Customer Service Recognized with NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award Second Year in a Row

DataStax awarded for exceptional customer service and reaches nearly 80% Net Promoter Score®

DataStax, the real-time data company, today announced that it has received the esteemed NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award℠ for a second year running. With this award, the Customer Relationship Management Institute (CRMI) recognizes organizations that have demonstrated world-class customer service throughout the year.

"We were incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award in 2021 and are equally thrilled to receive it in 2022. Putting our customers first is fundamental to the success of our business and this accolade demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continuously exceed their expectations," said Kris Bhandare, vice president of support for DataStax.

"Our migration to DataStax Astra DB was a massive project for the company, as our applications are critical to how we run our business. Our migration journey was a resounding success, and DataStax played a key role in getting us there," said Praveen Viswanath, enterprise architect, Alpha Ori Technologies.

To receive the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award, companies must pass an audit from the CRMI and earn exceptional satisfaction levels and loyalty from their customers. Companies must also score highly across the board in a number of categories, including technical support, customer experience, and account management.

DataStax has again passed the audit with flying colors, with a nearly 80 percent Net Promoter Score® (NPS). This places DataStax well above industry averages, according to data compiled by SurveyMonkey, which shows the average NPS for organizations is 32.

Furthermore, DataStax has met a NorthFace ScoreBoard Index (SBI) score of 4.8 out of 5, based on an audit of 300 customer responses following their interaction with customer support. To be considered for the award, companies need to earn a score of at least 4.0 on this scale.

DataStax is the one of the few vendors in the database market to be honored with this award and joins several brand-name companies who've won in the past.

To learn more about DataStax customers, visit DataStax.com/enterprise-success.

About DataStax

DataStax is the real-time data company. With DataStax, any enterprise can mobilize real-time data and quickly build the smart, high-scale applications required to become a data-driven business. DataStax Astra DB uniquely combines the power of Apache Cassandra™—the world's most scalable database—with the advanced Apache Pulsar™ streaming technology in a unified stack delivered as a service on any cloud. Hundreds of the world's leading enterprises, including Verizon, Audi, FedEx, ESL Gaming and many more rely on DataStax to unleash the power of real-time data to deliver the in-the-moment digital experiences that can win new markets and change industries. Learn more at DataStax.com.

© 2022 DataStax, All Rights Reserved. DataStax is a registered trademark of DataStax, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Apache, Apache Cassandra, Cassandra, Apache Pulsar, Pulsar and Apache Kafka are either registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation or its subsidiaries in Canada, the United States, and/or other countries.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005301/en/