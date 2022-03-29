The Home Depot Awards Convoy 2021 Digital Carrier of the Year

Convoy, the nation's leading digital freight network, was named The Home Depot's 2021 ‘Digital Carrier Of The Year'. This recognition is presented to a logistics provider that excels in responsiveness and innovation. During an unprecedented period of volatility, Convoy delivered consistent, high-quality service through its elastic network of carriers.

"Convoy continues to perform at best-in-class capacity levels and on-time performance," said Ron Guzzi, senior manager of carrier relations and sourcing at Home Depot. "Convoy's capacity model is sustainable through the volatility of the trucking industry."

The Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. With bulky and difficult-to-move freight, the company has long relied on drop-and-hook from asset-based carriers to streamline its carrier operations and increase efficiency within its supply chain. Convoy Go, Convoy's nationwide drop-and-hook service, takes a new approach. The freight program incorporates a universal trailer pool where trailers are made accessible via the Convoy app to a fleet of more than 300,000 power units, and unique machine learning models automatically match trailers to carriers. During a year of unprecedented volatility, Convoy Go enabled The Home Depot to secure flexible, high-quality capacity at scale.

"We're honored to be recognized as The Home Depot's Digital Carrier of the Year," said Mark Okerstrom, President and COO at Convoy. "This award is the result of The Home Depot's openness to innovation with new freight programs that improve the efficiency of their supply chain. For example, our collaborative work on Convoy's unique drop-and-hook program has provided The Home Depot with elastic trailer capacity while also delivering top-notch service. We're excited for what's ahead as we continue to build on our longstanding, strategic partnership."

About Convoy:

Convoy is the nation's leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.

