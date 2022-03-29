The Home Depot Awards Convoy 2021 Digital Carrier of the Year

Convoy, the nation's leading digital freight network, was named The Home Depot's 2021 ‘Digital Carrier Of The Year'. This recognition is presented to a logistics provider that excels in responsiveness and innovation. During an unprecedented period of volatility, Convoy delivered consistent, high-quality service through its elastic network of carriers.
"Convoy continues to perform at best-in-class capacity levels and on-time performance," said Ron Guzzi, senior manager of carrier relations and sourcing at Home Depot. "Convoy's capacity model is sustainable through the volatility of the trucking industry."
The Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. With bulky and difficult-to-move freight, the company has long relied on drop-and-hook from asset-based carriers to streamline its carrier operations and increase efficiency within its supply chain. Convoy Go, Convoy's nationwide drop-and-hook service, takes a new approach. The freight program incorporates a universal trailer pool where trailers are made accessible via the Convoy app to a fleet of more than 300,000 power units, and unique machine learning models automatically match trailers to carriers. During a year of unprecedented volatility, Convoy Go enabled The Home Depot to secure flexible, high-quality capacity at scale.
"We're honored to be recognized as The Home Depot's Digital Carrier of the Year," said Mark Okerstrom, President and COO at Convoy. "This award is the result of The Home Depot's openness to innovation with new freight programs that improve the efficiency of their supply chain. For example, our collaborative work on Convoy's unique drop-and-hook program has provided The Home Depot with elastic trailer capacity while also delivering top-notch service. We're excited for what's ahead as we continue to build on our longstanding, strategic partnership."
About Convoy:
Convoy is the nation's leading digital freight network. We move thousands of truckloads around the country each day through our optimized, connected network of carriers, saving money for shippers, increasing earnings for drivers, and eliminating carbon waste for our planet. We use technology and data to solve problems of waste and inefficiency in the $800B trucking industry, which generates over 87 million metric tons of wasted CO2 emissions from empty trucks. Fortune 500 shippers like Anheuser-Busch, P&G, Niagara, and Unilever trust Convoy to lower costs, increase logistics efficiency, and achieve environmental sustainability targets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005162/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.