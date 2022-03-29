United States Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Markets, 2022-2026: Better Aesthetics, Sustainability, & Advanced Features Support Use of Higher Value Boxes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Through 2026, demand for boxes in the US is forecast to increase 2.0% yearly from a high 2021 base to $49.9 billion, with volume demand reaching 31.9 million tons.

Although the corrugated and paperboard box market in the US is mature, there are notable growth opportunities in nonmanufacturing applications such as e-commerce, foodservice, and delivery. In addition, suppliers will continue to introduce higher value boxes to the market in order to meet the sustainability and efficiency needs of their customers.

E-Commerce Will Provide the Best Opportunities for Corrugated Boxes

Demand for boxes in e-commerce applications will grow at a double-digit pace, the fastest rate of any market. E-commerce continues to account for an increasing share of retail sales, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic when more people took advantage of these services to stay at home. Corrugated boxes will account for nearly all demand in this market due to their predominance as shipping containers.

Several e-commerce trends are expected to have a large impact on corrugated and paperboard box design and innovation, including:

Direct-to-consumer shipments, which will boost demand for primary packaging that can also act as a shipping container

Right-sizing of packaging, which will act to limit the volume of packaging used

Foodservice & Carryout Applications Will Bolster Demand for Folding Cartons

Rising use of multi-restaurant delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats - along with subsequent increased delivery and takeout options offered by restaurants themselves - will boost healthy gains in demand for folding cartons in foodservice and carryout applications.

New municipal regulations and manufacturers' efforts to reduce the amount of single-use plastics used in the foodservice segment will also benefit demand for folding cartons; however, cartons will continue to face some competition from single-use plastics due to consumer preferences for packaging that reduces the occurrence of food spills and leaks.

Better Aesthetics, Sustainability, & Advanced Features Support Use of Higher Value Boxes

Although they are essentially a commodity product, boxes are increasingly enhanced to improve their aesthetics and functionality

Digital printing is increasingly used to add photo-quality images to both the interior and exterior of boxes in order to catch a customer's eye, and graphics can be easily altered for short production runs or personalized packaging.

Concerns over the sustainability of boxes has led suppliers to continue to shift from wax coatings to higher cost water-based or biobased alternatives, which enhance moisture-resistance while enabling boxes to be recycled.

Boxes are increasingly being equipped with features such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors, which help with inventory management and shipment tracking.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Corrugated & Paperboard Box Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Box Types

Markets Overview

Pricing Trends & Product Mix

Production Trends

International Trade

US Supply & Demand

Imports

Exports

Impact of Tariffs

4. Raw Materials

Paperboard

Product Description

Supply & Demand

Consumption in Box Production

Other Materials

Consumption of Adhesives, Coatings, & Inks During Box Production

Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Inks

5. Factors Impacting Corrugated & Paperboard Box Demand

Growth of E-Commerce

Retail-Ready Packaging

Development of Value-Added Features

Examples of Value-Added Features

Coated Boxes

Smart Boxes

Digital Printing

Competitive Products

Sustainability Initiatives

Recycling & Recycled Content

Compostability

Renewable Resource & Forest Management

Regulations

Regulatory Bodies

Renewable Energy Tax Credits

6. Corrugated Boxes

Scope & Product Description

Supply & Demand

Production Trends

Applications (Shipping vs. Packaging)

Markets

Market Share & Key Suppliers

7. Folding Cartons

Scope & Product Description

Supply & Demand

Markets

Market Share & Key Suppliers

8. Set-Up Paperboard Boxes

Scope & Product Description

Supply & Demand

Markets

Market Share & Key Suppliers

9. Food & Beverage Markets

Market Scope

Demand by Market

Grain Mill Products

Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

Beverages

Fresh Produce

Frozen Food

Bakery Products

Canned Food

Dairy Products

Candy & Confections

Other Foods

10. Nonfood Nondurable Goods Markets

Market Scope

Demand by Market

Paper & Publishing

Rubber & Plastic Products

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Products

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Other Nonfood Nondurable Goods

11. Durable Goods Markets

Market Scope

Demand by Market

Machinery & Equipment

Glass & Ceramic Products

Fabricated Metal Products

Furniture, Lumber, & Wood Products

Toys & Sporting Goods

Silverware & Jewelry

Motor Vehicle Parts

Music, Entertainment, & Software

Instruments & All Other Durable Goods

12. Nonmanufacturing Markets

Market Scope

Demand by Market

Foodservice & Carryout

E-Commerce

Moving, Storage, & Other Nonmanufacturing Markets

13. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Competitive Strategies

Distribution Strategies

Regional Dynamics

List of Industry Participants

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s68xyq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005720/en/