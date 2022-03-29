United States Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes Markets, 2022-2026: Better Aesthetics, Sustainability, & Advanced Features Support Use of Higher Value Boxes - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Corrugated & Paperboard Boxes to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Through 2026, demand for boxes in the US is forecast to increase 2.0% yearly from a high 2021 base to $49.9 billion, with volume demand reaching 31.9 million tons.
Although the corrugated and paperboard box market in the US is mature, there are notable growth opportunities in nonmanufacturing applications such as e-commerce, foodservice, and delivery. In addition, suppliers will continue to introduce higher value boxes to the market in order to meet the sustainability and efficiency needs of their customers.
E-Commerce Will Provide the Best Opportunities for Corrugated Boxes
Demand for boxes in e-commerce applications will grow at a double-digit pace, the fastest rate of any market. E-commerce continues to account for an increasing share of retail sales, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic when more people took advantage of these services to stay at home. Corrugated boxes will account for nearly all demand in this market due to their predominance as shipping containers.
Several e-commerce trends are expected to have a large impact on corrugated and paperboard box design and innovation, including:
- Direct-to-consumer shipments, which will boost demand for primary packaging that can also act as a shipping container
- Right-sizing of packaging, which will act to limit the volume of packaging used
Foodservice & Carryout Applications Will Bolster Demand for Folding Cartons
Rising use of multi-restaurant delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats - along with subsequent increased delivery and takeout options offered by restaurants themselves - will boost healthy gains in demand for folding cartons in foodservice and carryout applications.
New municipal regulations and manufacturers' efforts to reduce the amount of single-use plastics used in the foodservice segment will also benefit demand for folding cartons; however, cartons will continue to face some competition from single-use plastics due to consumer preferences for packaging that reduces the occurrence of food spills and leaks.
Better Aesthetics, Sustainability, & Advanced Features Support Use of Higher Value Boxes
- Although they are essentially a commodity product, boxes are increasingly enhanced to improve their aesthetics and functionality
- Digital printing is increasingly used to add photo-quality images to both the interior and exterior of boxes in order to catch a customer's eye, and graphics can be easily altered for short production runs or personalized packaging.
- Concerns over the sustainability of boxes has led suppliers to continue to shift from wax coatings to higher cost water-based or biobased alternatives, which enhance moisture-resistance while enabling boxes to be recycled.
- Boxes are increasingly being equipped with features such as radio-frequency identification (RFID) sensors, which help with inventory management and shipment tracking.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. COVID-19 Pandemic
- Overview
- Impact on the Economy
- Impact on the Corrugated & Paperboard Box Industry
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Box Types
- Markets Overview
- Pricing Trends & Product Mix
- Production Trends
- International Trade
- US Supply & Demand
- Imports
- Exports
- Impact of Tariffs
4. Raw Materials
- Paperboard
- Product Description
- Supply & Demand
- Consumption in Box Production
- Other Materials
- Consumption of Adhesives, Coatings, & Inks During Box Production
- Adhesives
- Protective Coatings
- Inks
5. Factors Impacting Corrugated & Paperboard Box Demand
- Growth of E-Commerce
- Retail-Ready Packaging
- Development of Value-Added Features
- Examples of Value-Added Features
- Coated Boxes
- Smart Boxes
- Digital Printing
- Competitive Products
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Compostability
- Renewable Resource & Forest Management
- Regulations
- Regulatory Bodies
- Renewable Energy Tax Credits
6. Corrugated Boxes
- Scope & Product Description
- Supply & Demand
- Production Trends
- Applications (Shipping vs. Packaging)
- Markets
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
7. Folding Cartons
- Scope & Product Description
- Supply & Demand
- Markets
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
8. Set-Up Paperboard Boxes
- Scope & Product Description
- Supply & Demand
- Markets
- Market Share & Key Suppliers
9. Food & Beverage Markets
- Market Scope
- Demand by Market
- Grain Mill Products
- Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
- Beverages
- Fresh Produce
- Frozen Food
- Bakery Products
- Canned Food
- Dairy Products
- Candy & Confections
- Other Foods
10. Nonfood Nondurable Goods Markets
- Market Scope
- Demand by Market
- Paper & Publishing
- Rubber & Plastic Products
- Pharmaceuticals
- Chemical Products
- Cosmetics & Toiletries
- Other Nonfood Nondurable Goods
11. Durable Goods Markets
- Market Scope
- Demand by Market
- Machinery & Equipment
- Glass & Ceramic Products
- Fabricated Metal Products
- Furniture, Lumber, & Wood Products
- Toys & Sporting Goods
- Silverware & Jewelry
- Motor Vehicle Parts
- Music, Entertainment, & Software
- Instruments & All Other Durable Goods
12. Nonmanufacturing Markets
- Market Scope
- Demand by Market
- Foodservice & Carryout
- E-Commerce
- Moving, Storage, & Other Nonmanufacturing Markets
13. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Competitive Strategies
- Distribution Strategies
- Regional Dynamics
- List of Industry Participants
