United States Window Coverings Markets Report, 2021-2022 & 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US window coverings demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level.

Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of: blinds and shades; curtains and drapes; and curtain and drape hardware such as curtain and drapery fixtures, poles, and rods. In addition, blind and shade shipments are further segmented by product as follows: window shades; Venetian blinds; and other blinds and shades such as wooden slat porch shades and vertical blinds.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020. Window shutters are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of window coverings are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET ENVIRONMENT

Historical Trends

Key Economic Indicators

Trade

Environmental & Regulatory Factors

2. DEMAND SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Blinds & Shades

Curtains & Drapes

Curtain & Drape Hardware

3. SHIPMENTS SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

Blinds & Shades

Curtains & Drapes

Curtain & Drape Hardware

4. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE

Industry Characteristics

Market Leaders

5. ABOUT THIS REPORT

