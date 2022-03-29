United States Amusement Parks Industry Report 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "United States Amusement Parks Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report forecasts to 2022 and 2026 US amusement park visits and revenues in nominal US dollars.
Total visits are segmented by type in terms of: theme parks and water parks. Total revenues are segmented by source as follows: admissions; and other sources such as food and beverage (including alcohol), merchandise (e.g., apparel, sundries, toys, photos), and parking.
To illustrate historical trends, total visits, total revenue, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2011 to 2021. Venues such as arcades, carnivals, fairs, family entertainment centers, laser tag facilities, museums, pools, ski resorts, and zoos operated independently of an amusement park are excluded from the scope of this report.
In addition, operating rides on a concession basis in amusement parks or fairs and carnivals, or operating a single attraction, is outside the scope of this report. Also excluded are the revenues from park-affiliated hotels.
Key macroeconomic indicators are also provided with quantified trends. Other various topics, including profiles of pertinent leading companies, are covered in this report. A full outline of report items by page is available in the Table of Contents.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET ENVIRONMENT
- Historical Trends
- Key Economic Indicators
- Environmental & Regulatory Factors
VISIT SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS
- Theme Parks
- Water Parks
REVENUE SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS
- Admissions
- Other Sources
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE
- Industry Characteristics
- Market Leaders
ABOUT THIS REPORT
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27r8cd
