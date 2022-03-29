Church Pension Group to Host Conversation With The Church Insurance Companies

The Church Pension Group (CPG), a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, announced that it will host a webinar conversation with representatives of The Church Insurance Companies (cpg.org/CIC) to discuss and answer questions about property and casualty coverage support for the Church.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005472/en/

The Church Pension Group, a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church, will host a conversation with representatives of The Church Insurance Companies to discuss and answer questions about property and casualty coverage support for The Episcopal Church on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET. Register at cpg.org/CICconversation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The webinar will take place on Friday, April 8, 2022, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM ET. All clergy, lay employees, volunteers, and lay leaders who serve the Church are invited to register at cpg.org/CICconversation.

"We are pleased to host a conversation and answer questions about a line of our business that is critical to the future well-being of Church institutions," said Frank Armstrong, Chief Operating Officer of CPG. "We know that property and casualty contracts are complicated and we are hoping that this conversation will help demystify things and build on the trust we work hard to earn every day."

The panel, which will be moderated by Frank Armstrong, will feature Kelly Best, Manager, Billing & Collections and Agency Licensing, The Church Insurance Company of Vermont; Steve Follos, Senior Vice President and General Manager, The Church Insurance Agency Corporation; Christopher Rourke, Senior Vice President and General Manager, The Church Insurance Companies; and Kevin Smith, Director, Property Claims, The Church Insurance Company.

In advance of the webinar, individuals are encouraged to view the Church Insurance website cpg.org/CIC.

CPG has hosted a number of webinars in an effort to help the Church better understand CPG's business and operations and address topics of interest to the Church. Individuals are encouraged to view past webinars with senior leaders of CPG who have engaged in conversations on topics ranging from pension parity to racial reconciliation and socially responsible investing. Past webinars can be viewed on CPG's YouTube channel.

About The Church Insurance Companies

Originally founded in 1929 as a fire insurance company, The Church Insurance Companies has evolved to provide broad, cost-effective property and casualty coverage and unique risk management strategies and tools in a financially sustainable way to churches, dioceses, and institutions in The Episcopal Church. It consists of The Church Insurance Agency Corporation, The Church Insurance Company, and The Church Insurance Company of Vermont. cpg.org/CIC

About the Church Pension Group

The Church Pension Group (CPG) is a financial services organization that serves The Episcopal Church. It maintains three lines of business—benefits, insurance, and publishing. CPG provides retirement, health, life insurance, and related benefits for clergy and lay employees of The Episcopal Church, as well as property and casualty insurance and book and music publishing, including the official worship materials of the Church. Follow CPG on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn. cpg.org

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005472/en/